The New Zealand Warriors have been forced to extend their stay in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the club set to return across the Tasman on June 21.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George revealed on Saturday morning that the latest outbreak of the virus has delayed a return home for a further two months.

“It was our hope initially that we would be able to return home for our April 9 match against Manly Warringah but the resurgence in Covid-19 transmissions in New Zealand leaves us with no option but to extend our stay,” George said, per the club website.

“Indications are the introduction of any Trans-Tasman bubble will happen later than originally hoped. On that basis, we’ve had discussions with the NRL and our players and staff about delaying our return to ensure we have some continuity for the first 15 rounds of the competition.

“We thank our members, fans and sponsors for their support, understanding and patience through these challenging times while we’ve been preparing for the 2021 season at our home away from home on the Central Coast.

“Clearly this hasn’t been the outcome we wanted, particularly after being away from home for the entire 2020 season, but I hope our determination to front up for our fans, our partners, and our country gives everyone cause to be proud of the club and excited to be part of another premiership challenge.

“When it’s safe to do so, we look forward to sharing the biggest homecoming party with everyone at Mount Smart Stadium but for now the players and staff are focused on the opening round of the season against Gold Coast on Saturday week.”

The delay means the Warriors’ first match at home in New Zealand will be against St George Illawarra on Friday, July 2 in Round 16.

The Warriors will host six home games at Central Coast Stadium as they reside in New South Wales, with games against the Titans, Knights, Sea Eagles, Cowboys, Tigers and Storm.

New Zealand will also have a seventh home match during their stay abroad, facing the Eels at Suncorp Stadium during Magic Round.