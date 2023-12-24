The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed halfback Ronald Volkman has departed the club with immediate effect, signing with an NRL rival.

The 21-year-old is believed to be on his way to the St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2024 season as part of the immediate switch, with Volkman leaving Auckland after five games for the Warriors.

Volkman made his NRL debut with the Warriors in 2022 after moving from the Sydney Roosters, and would play a further three games this season in sharing roles at halfback and five-eighth under coach Andrew Webster.

Despite being signed with the Warriors for a further two seasons, Volkman is set to make his return to Australia with a new club, reported to be the Dragons.

“We appreciate the contribution Ronald has made since joining the club last year,” said One New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden said in a club statement.

“He has another opportunity and we wish him all the best for the future.”

The Dragons' pursuit of Volkman comes in the wake of the NRL's decision to deregister Talatau Amone, who was found guilty of grievous bodily harm to a roofing contractor.

St George Illawarra are yet to confirm the addition of Volkmam.

Volkman's move follows the losses of Josh Curran (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Bayley Sironen (Catalan Dragons), Viliami Vailea (North Queensland Cowboys) and Brayden Wiliame (retired) for the Warriors this year.