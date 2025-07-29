The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed four new injuries ahead of their Round 22 clash with the Dolphins.

Three were sustained during last weekend's NRL shock loss to the Gold Coast Titans, while another was picked up in reserve grade.

The new injuries - to captain and prop James Fisher-Harris, half Chanel Harris-Tavita, hooker Wayde Egan and centre Ali Leiataua - are all minor, but take the Warriors' total injury list to seven.

Fisher-Harris suffered a calf injury during the game against the Titans and will miss a fortnight, while Harris-Tavita has what has been described by the club as a 'calf complaint' and should only miss a single game.

Wayde Egan is out with a concussion as he works through the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down period, while Leiataua picked up an ankle injury and will miss an expected two games.

It means both Harris-Tavita, who has been replaced by Te Maire Martin, and Egan, who has been replaced by Samuel Healey, with Freddy Lussick joining the interchange bench, should be back for a trip to Homebush in a Round 23 crunch clash where they will meet the Canterbury Bulldogs.

That game is 14 days after the Titans loss, so Egan, provided he has no major setbacks, will be free to play.

Fisher-Harris will be available for the Round 24 clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons at home. Leiataua is also due to be fit for that game, but no guarantee that be selected.

The four join Rocco Berry, Mitch Barnett and Luke Metcalf on the injured list. Barnett and Metcalf are out for the year with ACL injuries, while Berry is due back between Round 24 and Round 25 after dislocating his shoulder.