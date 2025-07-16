The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed Rocco Berry will miss the next six weeks with a shoulder injury.

The outside back was unable to complete Sunday afternoon's match with the Wests Tigers, leaving the field after dislocating his shoulder.

The club have now confirmed that the first half injury will cost him up to six weeks, with the club hoping he will be available again in Round 24 or 25.

The outside back has had a terrible run with injuries throughout his short NRL career to date, and was only in his second game back from a hamstring problem against the Tigers.

The Warriors have confirmed Kurt Capewell will move into the centres as he returns from Origin duty and a week of rest for this Sunday afternoon's road trip to play the Newcastle Knights.

Whether he stays there for the extended term of Berry's injury remains to be seen.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is due back in the coming weeks and could push Taine Tuaupiki into the outside backs, while Ali Leiataua also returned last weekend through the NSW Cup and could push for an NRL call-up in the coming rounds into the vacant centre spot.

The Warriors are due to play the Knights this weekend, then will also face the Gold Coast Titans, Dolphins and Canterbury Bulldogs without Berry before he has a chance to return against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 24, or the Titans again in Round 25.

Berry and Nicoll-Klokstad are the only players on the Warriors' injury list due back this year, with Mitch Barnett and Luke Metcalf out for the remainder of the year with ACL injuries.