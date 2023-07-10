The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the re-signings of Wayde Egan and Ali Leiataua.

Both players have signed until the end of the 2025 season, with Egan adding a year to his already existing deal that was due to expire at the end of 2024, and Leiataua confirming he will be promoted into the Top 30 from next year on a two-year contract.

Egan has become an integral part of the Warriors' outfit, who have impressed this season with performances well above pre-season expectations.

The Auckland-based outfit, in their first full season back at home after the coronavirus pandemic, are well and truly in with a chance at playing finals, and Egan, who has played 13 games, has been a star in that, adding 5 tries, 2 try assists and tackling at almost 95 per cent.

“Wayde is a hugely influential player for us,” New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster said in a statement released by the club.

“He is a real leader while his ability and decision making on the field is critical to the way we perform."

Egan has been with the Warriors since 2020.

Leiataua on the other hand, has come through the Warriors' pathways as a centre. Part of the first Warriors' SG Ball side in 2020, he has then impressed through the NSW Cup this year with 9 tries in 13 matches to go with 51 tackle breaks and 136 metres.

That led to his NRL debut against the Raiders in Canberra in what was a solid appearance. Webster said the club see him as a special talent.

“In Ali we see a centre of special quality and he emphasised that with his debut when he did a brilliant job marking Jarrod Croker on what was such a big night in Canberra," Webster said.

General manager of recruitment Andrew McFadden said both players will provide plenty over the terms of their new deals.

“Wayde and Ali come from different ends of the scale in terms of experience but both play key roles in our plans for the future,” McFadden said.

“Wayde provides so much to the team and the squad with his ability and leadership while Ali lived up to expectations with his NRL debut against the Raiders.”