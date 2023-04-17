Round 7 continued the 2023 trend of being supremely unpredictable. Well at least to those of us who seem allergic to tipping well.

A series of sellouts was largely overshadowed by a penalty for hair pulling but what can't be overshadowed is the closeness of this season.

As it sits after seven competition rounds we have six sides on eight points with another eight sides within a win or loss of that group.

Perhaps more importantly though (in jest) is the weekly Zero Tackle Power Rankings has seen a plethora of changes after this weekend's action.

Where did your team land this week following round seven?

1. Brisbane Broncos (1)

The Broncos bounced back from their first loss of the year last week to put local rivals the Titans to bed on Saturday night.

Reece Walsh and Payne Haas were, again, the stars with Pat Carrigan and Herbie Farnworth also putting in monster shifts.

People seem to be waiting for the Brisbane bubble to burst. It's approaching the time where it looks like we'll be waiting for something that may not happen.

2. New Zealand Warriors (4)

The Warriors continued their dream start to the 2023 season with an eight-point win over the Cowboys in front of a sold-out crowd of almost 24,000 people.

Dylan Walker put forward his best performance in many seasons. Addin Fonua-Blake battered the all-star Cowboys pack up the middle.

This Warriors outfit doesn't boast the big names of many rivals around them but sit, deservedly, in the top three. Andrew Webster is undoubtedly their best recent recruit.

3. Penrith Panthers (5)

Penrith fought off a desperate Newcastle side buoyed on by a rabid crowd of over 26,000 people to move into second spot.

Nathan Cleary was the hero with two late field goals, including the match winner in Golden Point, but the Penrith middles were massive.

Yeo (147), Leniu (168) and Leota (144) all bossed their Newcastle counterparts. Jaeman Salmon is one of the game's most underrated bench utilities.

4. The Dolphins (2)

The Dolphins were brave but ultimately outclassed by the Bunnies on Thursday night. The 36-14 score line was probably a little harsh truthfully.

Jeremy Marshall-King has been exemplary in 2023. I'm more than happy to go on record as saying he's an elite level number nine.

The home side lead this game 14-6 at halftime but fell away late. Kenneath Bromwich's 60th minute sin bin ended their hopes.

5. South Sydney Rabbitohs (7)

The Bunnies started slowly on Thursday night but reminded us of their credentials with a blistering second half against the Dolphins.

Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell are firing right now. When these two are on, the Bunnies are hard to beat.

Campbell Graham's name is very much in Origin talks after yet another huge effort, including a try double. Jai Arrow's return from injury was very encouraging.

6. Melbourne Storm (3)

Friday night was rough for fans of the Storm as they fell to heated rivals the Sea Eagles. Craig Bellamy is a genius but Munster to fullback did not work.

Will Warbrick's try in the 20th minute looked like it would kick start the Storm, who wrestled back momentum after a slow start. It just never eventuated.

Christian Welch was the only Storm forward to run for over 100 metres on the night. In a game that saw an 18 to 8 score-line, that was telling.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

Manly bounced back from last week's horror show with a brilliant win over the Storm on Friday night. The 13,572 sounded easily more like 20,000.

Dally Cherry-Evans was the maestro on the night with Tom Trbojevic more than playing backing up his chief playmaker.

The Sea Eagles had four forwards top 100 metres, to the Storm's one, with Toafofoa Sipley the pick of the bunch with 163. Jake Trbojevic topped the tackle count, to no one's surprise.

8. Cronulla Sharks (12)

The Sharks returned from their enforced rest to record a statement win on Friday evening. The 22-12 win over the Roosters calmed a lot of nerves in the Shire.

Nicho Hynes was again the man on the night, terrorising the Roosters ledge edge. Blayke Brailey had his best game in literally years and outplayed Brandon Smith.

Oregon Kaufusi and Braden Hamlin-Uele more than matched the Roosters high profile middles early on and set the playform. Siosifa Talakai remains the game's most damaging runner from his own end.

9. Sydney Roosters (6)

The Roosters were somewhat humbled on Friday evening by a Sharks team who just seemed to want it more.

Brandon Smith was exceptional in attack but was cut in half by Nicho Hynes on the most important play of the game. Egan Butcher scored a wonderful try early on.

Ultimately the Roosters indiscipline cost them, with three sin bins and 14 penalties conceded. That needs to be tightened up in a big way.

10. Parramatta Eels (14)

The Eels are starting to feel like the side we thought they were. They both outlasted and outclassed the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

Will Penisini dominated out wide while Reagan Campbell-Gillard surely locked up a return to Origin with a blistering 52 minutes.

Clint Gutherson, Dylan Brown and Mitch Moses have all found a serious groove which makes the blue and golds dangerous despite a tough next few weeks.

11. Newcastle Knights (11)

Newcastle were a a Lachlan Miller penalty goal away from sinking the Panthers in front of an all time crowd on Saturday evening.

Phoenix Crossland, Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble went with their much bigger name counterparts. Marzhew and Young are the form wing combo in the game.

This was a magnificent effort from a Newcastle side who look a world better than they did in 2022. With Ponga set to return, the future suddenly looks bright in the Hunter.

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (9)

The Bulldogs simply ran out of troops on Sunday afternoon. They were distant second best but the 30-4 score line feels unfair.

Jacob Kiraz left the field after just 11 minutes while Jake Averillo played largely on one leg due to injury.

Max King was their best on the day, continuing his brilliant start to 2023. Tevita Pangai Jr looked good on his return.

13. Gold Coast Titans (10)

The Titans continued their win, loss, win, loss pattern for 2023 with a morale-breaking loss to the Broncos at home.

Moeaki Fotuaika and Phillip Sami continued their brilliant recent form while David Fifita threatened early and often.

The makeup of the Titans spine over the next few weeks will largely decide their season. Aj Brimson is returning but surely you can't drop Jayden Campbell.

14. Canberra Raiders (15)

Canberra were a far cry from any mention of the "Green Machine" but recorded a very important win on Sunday afternoon.

Hudson Young produced one of the solo plays of the season, stealing the ball and running 70 metres to score the match winning try.

Sebastian Kris is making it hard to bring Xavier Coates back into the side, at least at fullback. Matthew Timoko was the best centre on the field, against some much bigger names.

15. St George Illawarra Dragons (13)

The Dragons endured a calamitous Sunday afternoon in losing to the Raiders. A team sheet mix up meant they forfeited an interchange prior to kickoff.

Despite a double from Tautau Moga and a one man advantage for 11 minutes, they failed to overcome an out of sorts Canberra side.

With the game on the line on the final play, and with a one man advantage, and five on three overlap, Ben Hunt hit the second rower for a hit up. That sums up this Dragons side right now.

16. North Queensland Cowboys (16)

2022 seems a world away for the Cowboys who continued their horror start to 2023. They were very much in the game across the Tasman but ultimately couldn't match the Warriors.

I'm still scratching my head at why Origin rep Reuben Cotter was relegated to the bench for Jake Granville, at prop. That didn't work despite Cotter's best efforts.

The Cowboys currently in 16th with only the lowly Tigers below them. They need to beat Newcastle this week or serious questions will be asked. Jason Taumalolo looks set for a stint on the sidelines.

17. Wests Tigers (17)

The bye could not have come at a better time for the Tigers. They needed the week off to regroup before a busy next few weeks.

To see the dreaded "0" upgraded to "2" on the ladder is of little consolation for long suffering fans but a week off certainly couldn't hurt.

Let's hope the break serves them well and a win is not too far away.