After the New Zealand Warriors confirmed that the NRL integrity unit was aware of an alleged incident at halftime during the club's Round 1 loss in Las Vegas to the Canberra Raiders, the NRL have now handed a breach notice to their assistant coach.

Reports emerged from Vegas that a journalist from the Guardian - who asked not to be named but has since been confirmed by the club to be John Davidson - claimed he was grabbed by the throat and verbally abused by Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar.

It's understood the incident occurred as the Warriors coaching staff walked through the press box at halftime to get to the lifts, which would take them to the players' change rooms.

Handed a breach notice by the NRL, it has now been confirmed by The Daily Telegraph that Agar has accepted the three-game ban handed to him by the NRL.

"The breach notice proposes a fine for Agar of $10,000 (half suspended), a suspension of three (3) NRL matches and a requirement for Agar to undertake appropriate education and training," a statement read.

"The suspension prohibits Agar from performing any duties as Assistant Coach of the Warriors on the days the matches are scheduled. Further, Agar is prohibited from travelling to any away match scheduled for the Warriors during the period of the suspension.

"Agar has five (5) business days to respond to the breach notice."

The Warriors, in a short statement, previously confirmed they were aware of the alleged incident.

"Post game I was made aware of an alleged incident at halftime involving assistant coach Richard Agar and an English journalist John Davidson from The Guardian," CEO Cameron George was quoted as saying.

"This morning I had the opportunity to speak with the NRL Integrity Unit. They are working through their process, which will include us.

"I hope their process will be efficient and prompt so we can provide clarity on the matter."