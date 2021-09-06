The NRL judiciary have handed down a string of findings following a raft of incidents during Sunday's one-way clash between the finals bound Titans and the wandering Warriors.

Perpetually controversial prop Kane Evans is facing up to seven-weeks on the sidelines after being charged with a pair of offences in the second-half of the Warriors' 44-0 loss at Cbus Super Stadium.

Evans, 29, was handed a grade-one dangerous contact charge after making contact with Titans forward Beau Fermor's head and neck.

The Sydney-born front-rower was also slapped with a grade-two contrary contact notice following his involvement in an all-in melee.

Evans had only just returned to Nathan Brown's first-grade side after spending a fortnight on out of action following his two-game ban for striking in Round 21.

Due to his poor record, even if the former Rooster and Eel pleads guilty to both citations, he will still miss the first six-weeks of the 2022 season.

Evans' scrum-time contemporary Matt Lodge will also miss the Warriors' season opener next year due to his involvement in the same melee.

Lodge narrowly missed out on a two-game sentence, having falling short of the marker by three-demerit points.

Fellow Warrior Reece Walsh could also sit out Round 1 of next year due to a contrary conduct charge, whilst Jazz Tevaga was hit with a fine of between $1900-$2250 after falling foul of the same ruling.

Titans trifecta Mitch Rein, Jarrod Wallace and Jamal Fogarty have all been cleared to play in their side's elimination final against Sydney this weekend after their respective reports for dangerous contact, contrary conduct and a dangerous throw were all dismissed.

However, all three will enter the clash with lighter hip pockets having been issued fines for their sins.

In the other Sunday clash between Canterbury and Wests, Tigers forward Shawn Blore was cited for dangerous contact in his side's loss, but will escape with just a fine.