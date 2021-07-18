It was a horror afternoon for the New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium as they lost four players to injury in an eventual loss.

The result was almost the secondary point of discussion during the second half, with the Warriors reduced to 13 before the break.

While Wayde Egan was a chance of coming back during the second half, he was only sitting on the bench as an emergency, with his should injured during the first half.

Egan was the third of the four Warriors to be injured, with Tohu Harris and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck being rubbed out of the game before him, and Rocco Berry at the very end of the first half.

Harris lasted just just 12 minutes before being brought down by a knee injury.

While it was unclear exactly how serious it was during the game, reports have emerged since that it's a season-ending ACL injury for Harris, with 2022 just eight months away.

It'll mean he will, at least, lose the entire pre-season ahead of next season and more unless he has a quick recovery.

Unfortunately initial assessment from the Warriors suggests Tohu Harris suffered an ACL injury. Considering mechanism + accuracy of testing that can be performed by medical staff not looking good for Harris. Likely surgery + 6-9 month recovery ahead, thoughts with him — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 18, 2021

Tuivasa-Sheck, playing in the halves, was next to go for the Warriors after 15 minutes, wiped out after getting into an awkward position to make a tackle.

He was knocked out before he hit the ground and failed to return. With the next game just six days away against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, he will have to process rapidly through the concussion return to play protocols.

Wayde Egan made it a horror first 20 minutes, going down to a shoulder injury in the 17th minute and failing to return, despite sitting on the bench for the second half.

It was then Berry who was taken off five minutes before halftime with a hamstring injury, leaving the Warriors with a bare 13 with 45 minutes still to play.

It's unclear at this stage how serious Berry or Egan's injuries are.

Nathan Brown's side put in a brave effort to stay within 14 points of the Panthers, eventually going down 30 points to 16.