The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the signing of New Zealand Warriors winger Edward Kosi on a two-year deal.

He will join Wayne Bennett's side at the start of the 2026 pre-season and remain with the Maroubra-based outfit until at least the end of 2027.

Constantly on the fringe of the best 17 at the Warriors, Kosi has the ability to play on the wing or in the centres and has managed 19 tries in 36 NRL games since making his debut in 2021 for the Warriors.

“Ed has shown he has what it takes to play in the NRL at the Warriors and he will get the chance to test himself here at the Rabbitohs over the next two seasons,” Rabbitohs head of recruitment Mark Ellison said in a statement confirming his addition.

“He is a big body with speed, power, footwork and an ability to get across the try line out wide which will complement the outside backs we have at the Club.

“We wish Ed the best of luck for the remainder of the season at the Warriors and we look forward to welcoming him to our Club for the 2026 pre-season.”

The Rabbitohs, who will be hoping to avoid the enormous toll of injuries that has hampered this year during the 2026 campaign, already have Latrell Mitchell, Campbell Graham, Jye Gray, Alex Johnston, Tyrone Munro, Isaiah Tass and Jack Wighton contracted for next year in contention for spots in the back five.

With Graham and Wighton the likely centres, and Munro to pair with Johnston on the wing, it will be likely that Tass and Kosi are the next two in consideration for spots.