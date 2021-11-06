Brisbane Broncos' coach Kevin Walters is set to sign a completely new deal with the club despite still having a year to run on his current deal.

Walters originally signed on as coach of the Broncos in September 2020 to replace Anthony Seibold. The original deal was for two years and should have finished at the end of 2022.

Given the Broncos couldn't escape the bottom four in 2021, Walters signing a new conventional contract extension with the Broncos was virtually out of the question.

It would have struck with some of the stranger extension decisions in recent times, such as the Dragons' decision to re-sign Paul McGregor in the first two months of the 2019 season despite no other clubs actively chasing the coach who was yet to prove himself.

The Dragons went on to their worst-ever finish in 15th spot and McGregor would be fired in August of 2020.

Keen to avoid a similar circumstance in Brisbane, or, as in the case of Seibold, a million-dollar plus payout, the Broncos and Walters have reportedly nutted out a new contract which will be judged on Walters' performance rather than anything else, according to a Courier Mail report.

It's understood that under the terms of the new deal, Walters will be assessed on a performance basis as per any other staff member at the Broncos.

It means the Broncos could terminate Walters at any time, although it's understood the club would have to give the coach a three-month notice period.

Also attached to the contract are key performance indicators, meaning Walters's salary would be boosted if the team made the finals, the top four or won the competition, as a few examples.

The reports also suggest Walters will have plenty of resources to shape the front office and his coaching staff as he sees fit.

“I have to perform,” Walters told the publication.

“Every club has to get results and we’re no different.

“I’ve said for a while I want to be here long term and I intend to do that. But I’m not a fool either. I’m not kidding myself. It’s about getting results and I need to get results to stay in the role which is pretty clear.

“I want to be here for longer. We’ve had some player movement which hasn’t provided stability and what the Broncos need is stability across the playing group and the coaching staff.

“I never saw myself as a short-term appointment. I want to be here for a while, but to do that everybody at the Broncos has to perform and I’m no different.”

What is maybe most surprising about the new deal is that Walters will reportedly move onto it in 2022, with the final year of his previous agreement torn up.

Broncos' CEO Dave Donaghy has previously spoken of his desire to see Walters turn the club around, and believes he is the right man for the job, while Walters' agent Wayne Orr confirmed an "employment agreement" had been entered into between Walters and the club.

“The Broncos want Kevvie to be their long-term successful coach,” he said.

“The Broncos are looking to throw all their support around Kevvie by increasing resources, whilst taking away any contractual questions by entering an employment agreement.

“This means Kevvie will be rewarded on results whilst also increasing stability across the club.”

The Broncos are set to take their first steps towards rebuilding in 2022, following the signings of Kurt Capewell and Adam Reynolds among others, with pressure on Walters only set to mount if the club can't improve their position from near the bottom of the table.