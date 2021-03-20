Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has revealed why Anthony Milford was moved to the left side of the field in last night’s 12-point loss to the Titans.

The No. 6 struggled to contain former teammate David Fifita who scored two tries in a stellar debut performance for the Titans.

Walters conceded Milford had a “nightmare” trying to contain Fifita and the move to the left was based on solving the Broncos’ defensive problems.

“It was purely a defensive strategy, Milford was having a nightmare with big Dave so couldn’t keep that happening,” Walters said post-game and reported by foxsports.com.au

The 26-year-old’s form has come under scrutiny for failing to deliver on his $1 million contract.

Milford is out of contract at the end of the season and will need to lift his game if he is to remain at the Broncos in 2022.

Milford and the Broncos will have the chance to turn their form around when they host the Bulldogs next Saturday night.