In news that will surprise no one, Reece Walsh was voted the unanimous man of the match out of Sunday evening's NRL Grand Final in the final instalment of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP award for 2025.\n\nAfter James Tedesco claimed honours in the regular season by a heavy margin, Walsh has done the same in the finals, recording a perfect 20 votes in the grand final.\n\nHe was already just five votes off the lead held by Penrith winger Paul Alamoti last weekend, but wins by 15 votes, with no other Brisbane or Melbourne players high on the leaderboard claiming high totals in the decider.\n\nIn fact, there are no other changes to the top ten for the finals series, with Eliesa Katoa moving to within striking distance after being Melbourne's best on ground in the grand final.\n\nGehamat Shibasaki, Ezra Mam, Deine Mariner and Jahrome Hughes were the other players to make it onto the vote sheet out of the decider.\n\nAs a reminder, our judging panel - made up of Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor - cast votes on a 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 basis from every game to determine the overall champion.\n\nHere are our votes from the grand final.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10052933"]\n\nMatt Clements\n5 - Reece Walsh\n4 - Gehamat Shibasaki\n3 - Ezra Mam\n2 - Deine Mariner\n1 - Eliesa Katoa\n\nEthan Lee Chalk\n5 - Reece Walsh\n4 - Ezra Mam\n3 - Gehamat Shibasaki\n2 - Eliesa Katoa\n1 - Jahrome Hughes\n\nDan Nichols\n5 - Reece Walsh\n4 - Ezra Mam\n3 - Gehamat Shibasaki\n2 - Eliesa Katoa\n1 - Deine Mariner\n\nScott Pryde\n5 - Reece Walsh\n4 - Ezra Mam\n3 - Gehamat Shibasaki\n2 - Eliesa Katoa\n1 - Deine Mariner\nFinal top ten\n\n\n\nRANK\n\nPLAYER\nLAST ROUND\nTOTAL\n\n\n\n\n1\n\nReece\nWalsh\n20\n51\n\n\n2\n\nPaul\nAlamoti\n0\n36\n\n\n3\n\nCameron\nMunster\n0\n35\n\n\n4\n\nBraydon\nTrindall\n0\n30\n\n\n4\n\nNathan\nCleary\n0\n30\n\n\n6\n\nBrian\nTo'o\n0\n26\n\n\n6\n\nStefano\nUtoikamanu\n0\n26\n\n\n8\n\nPayne\nHaas\n0\n24\n\n\n9\n\nJonah\nPezet\n0\n18\n\n\n9\n\nNicho\nHynes\n0\n18\n\n\n\n \n\nClick here to view the final NRL finals MVP leaderboard in full.