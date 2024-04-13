The NRL community has collectively blown up following an incident involving Dolphins player Anthony Milford, after his controversial blind side hit on Broncos' fullback Reece Walsh during the recent instalment of The Battle of Brisbane.

The Broncos ultimately secured the 28-14 victory, despite only leading 6-4 at half-time and enjoying a significant advantage with the Dolphins losing fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to a hamstring injury.

The incident adds another layer to the Dolphins' growing absentee concerns, which already included players like Felise Kaufusi, Tom Flegler and Herbie Farnworth.

Milford has been charged by the Match Review Committee and will miss two weeks with an early plea. It will no doubt be a talking point during the week.

Milford's brain explosion happened just moments before the half-time break, as a midfield bomb by the Broncos was left to bounce. Although Bronco Kotoni Staggs was penalised for being offside, it was Milford's off-the-ball hit on Walsh that sparked a wave of criticism.

Referee Adam Gee, prompted by the sight of Walsh on the ground, inquired into the incident, leading to a replay that revealed Milford's hit.

Andrew Voss on Fox League was scathing and bemused when Gee decided to put Milford on report, yet also awarded a penalty to the Dolphins.

Broncos captain Pat Carrigan accepted the decision but not without reservations, as echoed by Voss who mentioned Carrigan had “every right to say ‘big whoop'.”

How is Milford not in the bin? That’s a proper dog shot… #NRLBroncosDolphins — Eden Richards (@Eden_Richards) April 12, 2024

Anthony Milford can count himself quite lucky not to be in the sin bin. That was just an old-fashioned cheap shot. #NRLBroncosDolphins — Lachlan Jeffery (@LachlanJeffery) April 12, 2024

Playing his first game back since suffering a facial fracture in Round 3, Walsh still managed to make a significant impact later in the game, scoring a 90-metre try in the 54th minute, which helped extend the Broncos' lead, and finishing with impressive stats including 147 meters from 10 runs and an offload. His four errors were the only blemish on his sheet.

The Broncos held on to maintain their perfect record in the Battle of Brisbane matchups.