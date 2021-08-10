The race for the MVP is beginning to narrow, with Rabbitohs playmaker Cody Walker adding to his tally in a match against fellow contender Clint Gutherson.
Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic has been able to add to his tally as he eyes the summit and title.
Check out every vote from the weekend's action and leaderboard after Round 21.
Newcastle Knights 28 v Brisbane Broncos 20
The Knights were able to hold off the Broncos on Thursday night, with fullback Kalyn Ponga leading the way.
Veteran Mitchell Pearce was one of five try scorers for Newcastle in what was a dazzling performance from the half.
Fullback
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. K Ponga, 4. M Pearce, 3. H Farnworth, 2. D Saifiti, 1. T Niu
Will Evans: 5. K Ponga, 4. M Pearce, 3. D Saifiti, 2. H Farnworth, 1. T Niu
Dan Nichols: 5. M Pearce, 4. K Ponga, 3. D Saifiti, 2. H Farnworth, 1. T Niu
Jack Blyth: 5. K Ponga, 4. M Pearce, 3. D Saifiti, 2. H Farnworth, 1. T Niu
Canberra Raiders 20 v St George Illawarra Dragons 12
Jordan Rapana's move into the No.1 jumper has continued to benefit the Raiders, who were able to aid their title tilt on Friday while hurting the Dragons'.
An early scare soon saw the Green Machine kick into gear, while the Dragons failed to capitalise.
Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. J Rapana, 4. J Bird, 3. J de Belin, 2. T Starling, 1. S Williams
Will Evans: 5. J Rapana, 4. T Starling, 3. J Bird, 2. S Williams, 1. J Tapine
Dan Nichols: 5. J Rapana, 4. J de Belin, 3. T Starling, 2. J Bird, 1. S Valemei
Jack Blyth: 5. J Rapana, 4. T Starling, 3. J Bird, 2. S Williams, 1. J de Belin
Parramatta Eels 12 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 40
South Sydney handled the Eels with ease as Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker took control once again.
The loss places further concern on Parramatta's premiership shout in what has been a poor month for Brad Arthur's men.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Matt Clements: 5. L Mitchell, 4. C Walker, 3. J Mansour, 2. C Murray, 1. K Koloamatangi
Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. C Murray, 2. K Koloamatangi, 1. J Mansour
Dan Nichols: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. J Mansour, 2. C Murray, 1. D Cook
Jack Blyth: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. C Murray, 2. K Koloamatangi, 1. J Mansour
New Zealand Warriors 18 v Cronulla Sharks 16
The Warriors strengthened their finals chances with an close win over the Sharks on Saturday.
A hot-headed Kane Evans failed to take the Warriors off track as the Sharks' season cops a nervous blow.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Try Assists
Matt Clements: 5. J Curran, 4. R Walsh, 3. W Kennedy, 2. P Hku, 1. J Ramien
Will Evans: 5. A Fonua-Blake, 4. J Curran, 3. C Harris-Tavita, 2. S O'Sullivan, 1. R Walsh
Dan Nichols: 5. J Curran, 4. E Aitken, 3. W Kennedy, 2. R Walsh, 1. A Fonua-Blake
Jack Blyth: 5. J Curran, 4. A Aitken, 3. W Kennedy, 2. R Walsh, 1. A Fonua-Blake
Sydney Roosters 14 v Penrith Panthers 20
The Panther were able to bounce back against fellow premiership contenders in the Chooks, with Matt Burton rising to the occasion.
Surging attacks from James Tedesco and Joey Manu weren't enough to conjure a win for the Tri-colours, who missed an opportunity to land a top-four place.
Five-Eighth
Tries
Kick Metres
Line Breaks
Matt Clements: 5. M Burton, 4. J Tedesco, 3. D Edwards, 2. J Manu, 1. T May
Will Evans: 5. M Burton, 4. J Tedesco, 3. D Edwards, 2. J Manu, 1. T May
Dan Nichols: 5. M Burton, 4. J Manu, 3. T May, 2. J Tedesco, 1. D Edwards
Jack Blyth: 5. M Burton, 4. J Tedesco, 3. J Manu, 2. T May, 1. D Edwards
Manly Sea Eagles 18 vs Melbourne Storm 28
The Storm weren't able to tame Tom Trbojevic, but that didn't stop them from collecting the two points.
Justin Olam was electric out wide for Melbourne, while Brandon Smith was at his best in the middle.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. B Smith, 3. J Olam, 2. D Finucane, 1. C Welch
Will Evans: 5. J Olam, 4. B Smith, 3. T Trbojevic, 2. D Finucane, 1. H Grant
Dan Nichols: 5. J Olam, 4. B Smith, 3. T Trbojevic, 2. D Finucane, 1. C Welch
Jack Blyth: 5. B Smith, 4. J Olam, 3. T Trbojevic, 2. D Finucane, 1. J Saab
Canterbury Bulldogs 16 vs Wests Tigers 28
The Tigers were able to add another win and hold off the struggling Bulldogs with some ease.
Adam Doueihi's season continues to impress, while Luciano Leilua was impressive in the victory.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
Matt Clements: 5. A Doueihi, 4. L Leilua, 3. S Utoikaman, 2. J Averillo, 1. N Meaney
Will Evans: 5. L Leilua, 4. A Doueihi, 3. S Utoikaman, 2. J Jackson, 1. N Meaney
Dan Nichols: 5. L Leilua, 4. A Doueihi, 3. S Utoikaman, 2. J Averillo, 1. L Brooks
Jack Blyth: 5. A Doueihi, 4. S Utoikaman, 3. L Leilua, 2. J Averillo, 1. K Maumalo
Gold Coast Titans 36 vs North Queensland Cowboys 14
The Titans blasted past the Cowboys to the tune of a 22-point win, with AJ Brimson putting on a dazzling display.
The Gold Coast forward pack was too much for the Cowboys in the all-Queensland onslaught.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Matt Clements: 5. A Brimson, 4. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 3. D Fifita, 2. G Marzhew, 1. C Thompson
Will Evans: 5. A Brimson, 4. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 3. T Sexton, 2. G Marzhew, 1. D Fifita
Dan Nichols: 5. A Brimson, 4. T Sexton, 3. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 2. G Marzhew, 1. D Fifita
Jack Blyth: 5. A Brimson, 4. T Sexton, 3. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 2. A Taylor, 1. K Feldt
LEADERBOARD
|1
|Cody
Walker
|19
|213
|2
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|190
|3
|Tom
Trbojevic
|14
|188
|4
|Nathan
Cleary
|0
|172
|5
|Adam
Doueihi
|18
|159
|6
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|158
|7
|Jahrome
Hughes
|0
|152
|8
|William
Kennedy
|9
|149
|9
|Brian
To'o
|0
|148
|10
|Latrell
Mitchell
|17
|148
