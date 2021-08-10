The race for the MVP is beginning to narrow, with Rabbitohs playmaker Cody Walker adding to his tally in a match against fellow contender Clint Gutherson.

Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic has been able to add to his tally as he eyes the summit and title.

Check out every vote from the weekend's action and leaderboard after Round 21.

Newcastle Knights 28 v Brisbane Broncos 20

The Knights were able to hold off the Broncos on Thursday night, with fullback Kalyn Ponga leading the way.

Veteran Mitchell Pearce was one of five try scorers for Newcastle in what was a dazzling performance from the half.

KALYN PONGA

Fullback Knights ROUND 21 STATS 1

Try Assists 7

Tackle Breaks 182

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. K Ponga, 4. M Pearce, 3. H Farnworth, 2. D Saifiti, 1. T Niu

Will Evans: 5. K Ponga, 4. M Pearce, 3. D Saifiti, 2. H Farnworth, 1. T Niu

Dan Nichols: 5. M Pearce, 4. K Ponga, 3. D Saifiti, 2. H Farnworth, 1. T Niu

Jack Blyth: 5. K Ponga, 4. M Pearce, 3. D Saifiti, 2. H Farnworth, 1. T Niu

Canberra Raiders 20 v St George Illawarra Dragons 12

Jordan Rapana's move into the No.1 jumper has continued to benefit the Raiders, who were able to aid their title tilt on Friday while hurting the Dragons'.

An early scare soon saw the Green Machine kick into gear, while the Dragons failed to capitalise.

JORDAN RAPANA

Fullback Raiders ROUND 21 STATS 1

Tries 7

Tackle Breaks 167

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. J Rapana, 4. J Bird, 3. J de Belin, 2. T Starling, 1. S Williams

Will Evans: 5. J Rapana, 4. T Starling, 3. J Bird, 2. S Williams, 1. J Tapine

Dan Nichols: 5. J Rapana, 4. J de Belin, 3. T Starling, 2. J Bird, 1. S Valemei

Jack Blyth: 5. J Rapana, 4. T Starling, 3. J Bird, 2. S Williams, 1. J de Belin

Parramatta Eels 12 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 40

South Sydney handled the Eels with ease as Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker took control once again.

The loss places further concern on Parramatta's premiership shout in what has been a poor month for Brad Arthur's men.

CODY WALKER

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 21 STATS 1

Try Assists 198

Kick Metres 3

LB Assists

Matt Clements: 5. L Mitchell, 4. C Walker, 3. J Mansour, 2. C Murray, 1. K Koloamatangi

Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. C Murray, 2. K Koloamatangi, 1. J Mansour

Dan Nichols: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. J Mansour, 2. C Murray, 1. D Cook

Jack Blyth: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. C Murray, 2. K Koloamatangi, 1. J Mansour

New Zealand Warriors 18 v Cronulla Sharks 16

The Warriors strengthened their finals chances with an close win over the Sharks on Saturday.

A hot-headed Kane Evans failed to take the Warriors off track as the Sharks' season cops a nervous blow.

JOSH CURRAN

Second-Row Warriors ROUND 21 STATS 42

Tackles Made 6

Tackle Breaks 1

Try Assists

Matt Clements: 5. J Curran, 4. R Walsh, 3. W Kennedy, 2. P Hku, 1. J Ramien

Will Evans: 5. A Fonua-Blake, 4. J Curran, 3. C Harris-Tavita, 2. S O'Sullivan, 1. R Walsh

Dan Nichols: 5. J Curran, 4. E Aitken, 3. W Kennedy, 2. R Walsh, 1. A Fonua-Blake

Jack Blyth: 5. J Curran, 4. A Aitken, 3. W Kennedy, 2. R Walsh, 1. A Fonua-Blake

Sydney Roosters 14 v Penrith Panthers 20

The Panther were able to bounce back against fellow premiership contenders in the Chooks, with Matt Burton rising to the occasion.

Surging attacks from James Tedesco and Joey Manu weren't enough to conjure a win for the Tri-colours, who missed an opportunity to land a top-four place.

MATT BURTON

Five-Eighth Panthers ROUND 21 STATS 2

Tries 339

Kick Metres 3

Line Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. M Burton, 4. J Tedesco, 3. D Edwards, 2. J Manu, 1. T May

Will Evans: 5. M Burton, 4. J Tedesco, 3. D Edwards, 2. J Manu, 1. T May

Dan Nichols: 5. M Burton, 4. J Manu, 3. T May, 2. J Tedesco, 1. D Edwards

Jack Blyth: 5. M Burton, 4. J Tedesco, 3. J Manu, 2. T May, 1. D Edwards

Manly Sea Eagles 18 vs Melbourne Storm 28

The Storm weren't able to tame Tom Trbojevic, but that didn't stop them from collecting the two points.

Justin Olam was electric out wide for Melbourne, while Brandon Smith was at his best in the middle.

JUSTIN OLAM

Centre Storm ROUND 21 STATS 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks 143

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. B Smith, 3. J Olam, 2. D Finucane, 1. C Welch

Will Evans: 5. J Olam, 4. B Smith, 3. T Trbojevic, 2. D Finucane, 1. H Grant

Dan Nichols: 5. J Olam, 4. B Smith, 3. T Trbojevic, 2. D Finucane, 1. C Welch

Jack Blyth: 5. B Smith, 4. J Olam, 3. T Trbojevic, 2. D Finucane, 1. J Saab

Canterbury Bulldogs 16 vs Wests Tigers 28

The Tigers were able to add another win and hold off the struggling Bulldogs with some ease.

Adam Doueihi's season continues to impress, while Luciano Leilua was impressive in the victory.

ADAM DOUEIHI

Five-Eighth Wests Tigers ROUND 21 STATS 1

Try Assists 69

Kick Metres

Matt Clements: 5. A Doueihi, 4. L Leilua, 3. S Utoikaman, 2. J Averillo, 1. N Meaney

Will Evans: 5. L Leilua, 4. A Doueihi, 3. S Utoikaman, 2. J Jackson, 1. N Meaney

Dan Nichols: 5. L Leilua, 4. A Doueihi, 3. S Utoikaman, 2. J Averillo, 1. L Brooks

Jack Blyth: 5. A Doueihi, 4. S Utoikaman, 3. L Leilua, 2. J Averillo, 1. K Maumalo

Gold Coast Titans 36 vs North Queensland Cowboys 14

The Titans blasted past the Cowboys to the tune of a 22-point win, with AJ Brimson putting on a dazzling display.

The Gold Coast forward pack was too much for the Cowboys in the all-Queensland onslaught.

AJ BRIMSON

Fullback Titans ROUND 21 STATS 1

Tries 1

Try Assists 5

Tackle Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. A Brimson, 4. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 3. D Fifita, 2. G Marzhew, 1. C Thompson

Will Evans: 5. A Brimson, 4. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 3. T Sexton, 2. G Marzhew, 1. D Fifita

Dan Nichols: 5. A Brimson, 4. T Sexton, 3. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 2. G Marzhew, 1. D Fifita

Jack Blyth: 5. A Brimson, 4. T Sexton, 3. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 2. A Taylor, 1. K Feldt

