Sydney Roosters star halfback Sam Walker has avoided a charge from the NRL's match review committee for a cannonball tackle during Saturday night's narrow win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.\r\n\r\nWalker, in his first game back at NRL level for almost a year after an ACL injury was followed up by a broken thumb, was sin-binned shortly before halftime for what looked to be a classic cannonball tackle on Dragons' prop David Klemmer.\r\n\r\nDespite the sin bin, the dangerous tackle has not attracted a charge, and Walker will have no case to answer.\r\n\r\nRoosters head coach Trent Robinson said the sin bin was a 'heavy price' to pay.\r\n\r\nFive other charges were handed out from Saturday's fixtures, though, including three from the Roosters' win over the Dragons.\r\n\r\nDragons wingers Tyrell Sloan and Sione Finau were both charged, with Sloan hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge against Lindsay Collins, and Finau a Grade 1 tripping charge against James Tedesco.\r\n\r\nThe duo are both sitting with one offence on their records, so they will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if they fight and lose.\r\n\r\nRoosters outside back Mark Nawaqanitawase was also charged for dangerous contact on Valentine Holmes, and like the Dragons duo, will face $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.\r\n\r\nIn the earlier game, Phoenix Crossland was charged for dangerous contact on Jahrome Hughes. It being a third offence on his record, the Grade 1 charge will see a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, while he would risk two matches by heading to the judiciary.\r\n\r\nJacob Kiraz was the only other player charged, with the Canterbury Bulldogs winger hit with a Grade 1 shoulder charge for a shot on Cowboys back Braidon Burns. He will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.\r\n\r\nThe five charged players have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas.