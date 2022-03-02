Manly Sea Eagles utility Dylan Walker will move from the club at the end of the year, signing a shock three-year contract with the New Zealand Warriors.

The Sea Eagles waited until the last minute to re-sign Walker for the 2022 season, with pre-season virtually having started before a new one-year contract extension was announced following his original expiration in 2021.

Walker has evolved in the last 12 months to become an explosive bench utility. While he has the ability to play at fullback, in the centres or in the halves, it's at lock forward where he has made his true calling while wearing number 14.

The game, which is only getting faster thanks to recent rule changes, has seen a push towards versatile, quick, ball-playing forwards, which Walker has fit the mould for perfectly.

He and Connor Watson have been among the best of the evolving breed of forwards.

The three-year deal will see Walker play for the Warriors for at least the 2023, 2024 and 2025 season, joining a strong forward lack led in the middle by Addin Fonua-Blake, Matt Lodge and Tohu Harris.

He will also provide substantial back up to other positions in the side, although the Warriors' contract situation for 2023 looks uncertain, with Reece Walsh locked down but reportedly looking for a move, and all of Chanel Harris-Tavita, Kodi Nikorima and Ashley Taylor off-contract at the end of the 2022 season.

Warriors general manager of football Craig Hodges said Walker would bring plenty to the club.

“He has proven himself among the competition’s best and most consistent players over the last two seasons, a player very much on top of his game,” Hodges said.

“He’s a high-quality centre who can also play in the halves, at fullback and fill a role in the middle if required. Dylan’s going to bring so much to our side from next season.”

Walker has made 163 NRL appearances across his time with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles.