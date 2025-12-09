Fijian international Viliame Kikau has shut down any potential move of a cross-code switch to rugby union, deciding to re-sign with the Canterbury Bulldogs on a new contract.

Arriving at Belmore in 2023 after back-to-back premierships with the Penrith Panthers, Kikau has been instrumental to the Bulldogs' success over the past couple of seasons, which has seen them rise from the bottom of the ladder to the top-four.

He will now stay on for another two years after agreeing to a new contract which will see him don the Blue and White colours until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season.

"I'm very happy to be staying at the Bulldogs. This club has embraced my family and I since day one, so it was an easy decision to re-sign," Kikau said in a statement.

"I love being part of what we're building here. We've made great progress over the past couple of years, but we want to achieve more - I want to help this club win its next premiership."

In this past season alone, Kikau led the NRL for most charge-downs (six), had the fourth most offloads in the competition (61) and was one of the best back-rowers with his aggression and explosiveness.

"We're absolutely thrilled to secure Viliame's services for another two years," Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould added.

"Since arriving at the club, Viliame has been everything we hoped for and more. He's a genuine leader, a wonderful person and one of the most destructive players in the competition.

"Beyond his on-field performances, Viliame's work with the Kikau Academy demonstrates his genuine passion for giving back to the game and helping develop the next generation of Fijian talent.