Sydney Roosters enforcer Victor Radley is reportedly set to re-sign with the club on a long-term deal.

The star lock forward, who has a reputation as one of the hardest hitters in the competition, has fast become one of the most important players in Trent Robinson's side.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the contract Radley has signed will total four years in length, locking him in as part of Trent Robinson's successful side until at least the end of the 2027 campaign.

It's a major signing coup for the Roosters in the same week that they are reported to have landed Dominic Young's signature, and while that leaves questions over the futures of Daniel Tupou and Joseph Sua'ali'i, the forward pack, which has added Brandon Smith this off-season, is looking exceptionally strong.

Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Terrell May, Brandon Smith, Sitili Tupouniua Naufahu Whyte and Siua Wong all have contracts locked in beyond the end of this season, while the club will also be working to lock down the futures of the likes of Connor Watson, Egan Butcher and Fletcher Baker beyond the end of this season.

It's unclear whether the Roosters will also attempt to re-sign Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who has been linked with a move to the Super League for the final seasons of his career, as former front-row partner Siosiua Taukeiaho has done ahead of the 2023 season.

Radley, who will play his 100th NRL game in Round 1 against the Dolphins, represented England at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, effectively ending any chance of him playing in the State of Origin arena, which, in a side with plenty of Origin candidates, only makes his signature more valuable.

His 19 games in 2022 saw him average 113 metres per contest, while also tackling effectively and being a threat with the ball in hand. Beyond that, it was evident when he wasn't on the park for the Roosters.