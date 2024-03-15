Halfback Chad Townsend has revealed that he is 'taking it day by day' as he remains off-contract at the end of the season.

Yet to receive a contract extension to remain at the North Queensland Cowboys beyond 2024, Townsend exclaimed that he is not only comfortable with his current position but is also realistic about his future in the NRL.

Entering his 14th season in the NRL, the halfback has been a key figure in the Cowboys attack since joining them after stints with the Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors and has played a significant role in helping mentor halves partner Tom Dearden.

One of the older playmakers in the competition, he has appeared in 243 first-grade games and won an NRL premiership with the Sharks in 2016.

“I don't have any plans at the moment. I'm taking it day by day,” he said via News Corp.

“I still feel really good physically and mentally. At this stage, I think I want to play on. It's going to be circumstantial. It will all play out. I'm not really stressed or worried about what's going to happen.

“If there's an opportunity that suits me and my family I'll take it. If it's not there then so be it.

“We (Cowboys and I) haven't had any conversations yet. I understand they've got to make a business decision and I've got to make a decision as well.

“I'm very grateful for my time in the north so far with the Cows. If it's my last season, it's been a great ride.”

Embed from Getty Images

Townsend's admission comes after his agent Gavin Orr spoke at the end of January that the Cowboys will not begin negotiations with Townsend over a new contract until the season begins but is confident he will earn an extension.

"We have decided to wait until the season starts rather than talk contracts now," Townsend's manager Gavin Orr told Wide World of Sports then.

"We are confident he will start the season well and the club will see his value and sign him for at least another 12 months."

While Townsend is eager to remain in the NRL, several overseas clubs were understood last year to be monitoring him closely and expressing interest in his services.

“I'd love to keep playing in the NRL,” he added.

“This is my 14th year and I've come off a really good pre-season. I hit a personal best in my 1.2km time trial and a new top speed.

“I'm off-contract and questions will be asked but I don't have the answers at the moment," he added.