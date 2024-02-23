Former Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and Leeds Rhinos prop Zane Tetevano is reportedly set to make a stunning return to the NRL in 2024 with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Last playing in the NRL during 2020 where he featured in Penrith's grand final loss to the Melbourne Storm, the now 33-year-old forward made the switch to the English Super League in 2021 where he played 44 games for the Leeds Rhinos over two and a half years.

It was revealed during 2023 however that Tetevano had suffered a stroke at training with the club and needed surgery to repair a hole in his heart.

The quick thinking and medical treatment of Rhinos' staff at the time was credited with saving Tetevano's life, however, it was unclear whether he would ever make it back onto the rugby league field.

That changed abruptly during last year's Pacific Championships as he played two games for the Cook Islands, and now News Corp is reporting the New Zealand-born forward has put pen to paper on a contract that will see him link up with the club effective immediately.

Canterbury have been desperate to add depth to their forward pack in recent times after going on a signing spree for utilities during the off-season.

While they have landed the signings of Poasa Faamausili from the Dolphins and Josh Curran, who was granted a release from the New Zealand Warriors late in the off-season, there is still a feeling they needed more.

They were hit with a hammer blow in the early part of the off-season when Siosiua Taukeiaho failed a routine medical check and was blocked from signing with the club.

Tetevano now comes to the Bulldogs as his replacement, providing it becomes official, with the forward likely to be in the mix to feature at some point throughout the 2024 season.

Tetevano has played 121 NRL games to go with his 44 Super League ones, while he also has three Tests for New Zealand and another ten for the Cook Islands under his belt.