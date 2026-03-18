The world of NRL contracts is a constantly evolving space, and while we are now more than four months into the 2027 recruitment window, there is little doubt the more than 130 players still off-contract at the end of the year will present plenty of storylines before the year is out.

While most eyes will focus on the top end of town, and the players who can change games immediately, there are also a whole host of younger players coming off-contract.

While young players have a track record of moving on too quickly at times, and not giving the system a chance to work, there is also no doubt that many are overlooked by coaches when they are ready for more minutes at the top end of town.

That is occurring again already in 2026, and with the Perth Bears to join the competition in 2027, there will be more spots on rosters, both in Top 30 squads and development lists, than ever before.

Here are the nine players who may well be set to switch clubs at the end of 2026 if they don't get more minutes from their current sides.