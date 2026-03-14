The Wests Tigers and Cowboys have confirmed their lineups for the match at Leichhardt Oval.

 2026-03-14T04:00:00Z 
Wests Tigers WON BY 28 POINTS
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
44
FT
16
   NQL
    #NRLTigersCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3Taylan MayTaylan May
4Heamasi MakasiniHeamasi Makasini
5Luke LauliliiLuke Laulilii
6Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
8Terrell MayTerrell May
9Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10Fonua PoleFonua Pole
11Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu
12Kai Pearce-PaulKai Pearce-Paul
13Alex TwalAlex Twal
 INTERCHANGE
14Jock MaddenJock Madden
15Sione FainuSione Fainu
16Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
17Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
18Tristan HopeTristan Hope
19Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater1
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns2
Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue3
Tom ChesterTom Chester4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi5
Jake CliffordJake Clifford6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden7
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo10
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame16
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki11
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre12
Kai O'DonnellKai O'Donnell15
 INTERCHANGE
Coen HessCoen Hess8
Soni LukeSoni Luke14
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge17
Kaiden LahrsKaiden Lahrs22
Liam SuttonLiam Sutton18
Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards21

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