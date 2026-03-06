The Warriors and Roosters have confirmed their lineups for the match at Go Media Stadium.
2026-03-06T07:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2026-03-06T07:00:00Z
SYD
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.