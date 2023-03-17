SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 25: Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs and Joseph Manu of the Roosters shakes hand after the round three NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters at Accor Stadium, on March 25, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Roosters and Rabbitohs have confirmed their lineups for the match at Allianz Stadium.

 2023-03-17T09:00:00Z 
$2.20  ▶
 
$1.67  ▶
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2023-03-17T09:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLRoostersSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1James TedescoJames Tedesco
2Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
4Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6Luke KearyLuke Keary
7Sam WalkerSam Walker
10Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
14Jake TurpinJake Turpin
17Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
11Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
12Nat ButcherNat Butcher
13Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
8J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
15Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
16Terrell MayTerrell May
 RESERVES
18Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston2
Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham4
Izaac ThompsonIzaac Thompson5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Hame SeleHame Sele15
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi11
Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray13
 INTERCHANGE
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess10
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale16
Shaquai MitchellShaquai Mitchell17
Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright18
 RESERVES
Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe14

The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!