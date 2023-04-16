NRL Rd 22 - Raiders v Dragons
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 14: Talatau Amone of the Dragons in action during the round 22 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the St George Illawarra Dragons at GIO Stadium, on August 14, 2022, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

The Raiders and Dragons have confirmed their lineups for the match at GIO Stadium.

 2023-04-16T04:00:00Z 
Raiders WON BY 6 POINTS
GIO Stadium
CBR   
20
FT
14
   STI
    #NRLRaidersDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
2Nick CotricNick Cotric
3Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
5Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate
6Jack WightonJack Wighton
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9Zac WoolfordZac Woolford
10Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11Hudson YoungHudson Young
12Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
 INTERCHANGE
14Tom StarlingTom Starling
15Emre GulerEmre Guler
16Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
17C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera
 RESERVES
18H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan1
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai2
Moses SuliMoses Suli3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax4
Tautau MogaTautau Moga5
Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone6
Ben HuntBen Hunt7
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove8
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle9
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie10
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A12
Jack BirdJack Bird13
Jack de BelinJack de Belin15
 INTERCHANGE
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye14
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman16
Josh KerrJosh Kerr17
Michael MoloMichael Molo18
 RESERVES
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt21