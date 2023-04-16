The Raiders and Dragons have confirmed their lineups for the match at GIO Stadium.
2023-04-16T04:00:00Z
Raiders WON BY 6 POINTS
GIO Stadium
CBR
20
FT
14
STI
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Tyrell Sloan
|1
|Mathew Feagai
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Tautau Moga
|5
|Talatau Amone
|6
|Ben Hunt
|7
|Zane Musgrove
|8
|Jacob Liddle
|9
|Blake Lawrie
|10
|Jaydn Su'A
|12
|Jack Bird
|13
|Jack de Belin
|15
|INTERCHANGE
|Moses Mbye
|14
|Toby Couchman
|16
|Josh Kerr
|17
|Michael Molo
|18
|RESERVES
|Jaiyden Hunt
|21