Dylan Brown has accepted an early guilty plea after being charged with contrary conduct, but the NRL judiciary will still sit on Tuesday evening.

Brown was facing a one-match ban with an early guilty plea, or two matches if he fought at the judiciary after being charged for running into referee Gerard Sutton on Monday afternoon.

The NRL have confirmed he has accepted an early guilty plea.

The NRL judiciary will still sit though, with Viliame Kikau willing to risk an extra $500 on his $1000 early guilty plea penalty to contest a dangerous contact charge.

Parramatta Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown is facing a game on the sidelines for colliding with referee Gerard Sutton during Monday afternoon's loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The King's Birthday clash has added insult added to injury for Parramatta, with Brown slapped with a Grade 2 contrary conduct charge.

Footage shows him chasing a kick at the end of the 25th minute of the game, when he collides with referee Gerard Sutton.

Brown appeared - with the exception of a very brief look two or three steps away from Sutton - to be totally focused on the football, which was in the air and descending towards the Canterbury goal line.

Instead of making any attempt to avoid Sutton, Brown collides with the referee, who wound up hitting the ground.

The MRC have taken a dim view of the incident, and Brown will either now need to accept a one-match ban with an early guilty plea, or risk a second match if he fights at the judiciary.

The news is better for halves partner and New South Wales State of Origin player Mitchell Moses, who has avoided a charge despite being put on report for a late high shot during the game.

The incident seemed to show Moses making first contact with the football before bouncing up, and in not charging him, that's the way the MRC have ruled on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are also facing two charges, with Viliame Kikau charged for dangerous contact on Mitchell Moses, and prop Daniel Suluka-Fifita pinged for a shoulder charge on Jack Williams.

Both first half incidents have been met with Grade 1 charges. Kikau is on a second offence so will pay either $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if found guilty at panel, while Suluka-Fifita being on a first offence means he will pay either $1000 or $1500.

All three players have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas, with any hearings to be held on Tuesday evening.