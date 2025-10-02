Josiah Karapani was spoiled for choice as a junior.\n\nScouted at 18 by the New Zealand Warriors, he played one season for their SG Ball side before making the move to Australia, signing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for 2021.\n\nAfter excelling in the Rabbitohs' pathway system, Karapani signed a contract extension with the club, keeping him in Redfern till the end of the 2024 season and was subsequently upgraded to the club's Top 30 in 2023.\n\nHowever, the winger was sacked by the Rabbitohs for disciplinary issues following the 2023 season, still yet to make his NRL debut and leaving his career in limbo.\n\n[caption id="attachment_204339" align="alignnone" width="2048"] Josiah Karapani in action. (Photo: Flickr- @NAPARAZZI)[\/caption]\n\n"It got to a point where I just didn't really care anymore," he told the AAP.\n\n"I was just like, 'I think that's it'.\n\n“I already had a crack at trying to make it to NRL.\n\n“If that happens, then it happens."\n\nLuckily for Karapani, the Brisbane Broncos offered him a train-and-trial deal for the 2024 season, and after impressing in preseason, he was subsequently promoted to the club's Top 30 in March that year.\n\nHe went on to make his NRL debut in 2024 and featured a further eight times that year, but started 2025 in reserve grade.\n\nBiding his time, Karapani earned another opportunity, called up in Round 14 in favour of Selwyn Cobbo, and the 23-year-old made the most of it, scoring twice in a 44-14 win over the Gold Coast Titans.\n\nThen, in the following fixture, Karapani scored another double, helping his side defeat the Cronulla Sharks 34-28.\n\nAfter scoring four tries in two games, not only had the youngster cemented his spot on the Broncos wing, but he also earned himself a contract extension, signing with the Broncos until the end of the 2027 season.\n\nNow, he finds himself named to start on the left wing in an NRL Grand Final, despite only having 21 games of first-grade experience.\n\nHaving demonstrated sheer determination to overcome the hurdle of being released early, Karapani chooses to remain humble, hoping to repay the Broncos for putting their faith in him this weekend.\n\n"They're the ones that brought me in and gave me a second chance,”\n\n“I felt like I had to give back and I feel like that's what I'm doing."