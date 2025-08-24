The time of year has arrived when struggling coaches from bottom sides find themselves thrust into the media spotlight, as fans begin speculating who will get the sack before the following season.

In 2025, four coaches have been brought up repeatedly: Des Hasler, Adam O'Brien, Anthony Seibold, and Todd Payten.

While none are confirmed to be departing their respective club, one coach has been let off the hook, being given one more chance before he's shown the door.

That coach is Payten, who has struggled to find any success with the North Queensland Cowboys this year, despite his side featuring a stack of State of Origin stars.

Despite Payten's struggles, Code Sports are reporting he will retain the coaches whistle for at least one more year.

Reports indicate key decision-makers in Townsville believe in Payten's ability to turn things around, and will give him the 2026 season to prove it.

The Cowboys' powerbrokers are preparing to conduct a post-season review, with the goal of understanding just how the club fell so far in 2025.

While many have put the onus on Payten, it seems the clubs' higher-ups have identified a different issue; with his assistant coaches expected to face the axe.

Payten will be hoping that the arrival of Canterbury Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney, as well as another year of first grade for young superstar Tom Dearden, will be enough to turn things around in 2026.

If not, it's safe to say the Cowboys will not hold as much faith in Payten for 2027.