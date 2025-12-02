After captaining Penrith Panthers to the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final, talented halfback Tylor Bunting has decided to take his talents to a new side as he continues to chase his NRL debut in the coming seasons.

Despite catching the interest of multiple teams in the Super League competition, Zero Tackle understands that Bunting has signed with the North Sydney Bears for the upcoming 2026 NSW Cup season.

The latest player to sign with North Sydney, following the arrival of Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega (Sea Eagles) and Tom Steadman (Titans), Bunting's arrival will see him replace former Dragon Jesse Marschke in the No.7 jersey after he announced his retirement from rugby league.

Aiming to make an impression at his new side next season, it is understood that one of the main reasons to join North Sydney was due to them being one of two feeder clubs of the Perth Bears, who will enter the NRL competition in 2027.

"It'd mean everything to play in the NRL. It's what I've been working for my whole life," Bunting told Zero Tackle earlier in the season.

"I'm not going to pressure myself into getting that, but if it comes off the back of good footy, then that's what I want - it would mean a lot to my family too.

"From day dot, they got me into it and they're everything. Since I was four, that's all I've ever wanted to do."

Still only 21, Bunting's journey started with the Panthers in the Harold Matthews Cup competition in 2021 before deciding to move to the Northern Beaches, where he played with the Manly Sea Eagles for three seasons.

This saw him play alongside the likes of Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Lehi Hopoate, Samuela Fainu, Kaeo Weekes and former halves partner Latu Fainu.

However, he decided to return to Penrith for this year and impressed at the club, which saw him earn a few sessions with the first-grade squad and learn from Nathan Cleary.

"Every time I'm in, I'm in his [Nathan Cleary's] ear trying to learn, but they're really good," he said in May.

"They know what they're doing and are probably the smartest footy players I know. He [Nathan] bases himself of his game.

"If he plays his game right, then the team around him, he knows that they'll get the results, so he tries to play his game, and then the team can go off the back him."