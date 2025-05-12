EXCLUSIVE: Tylor Bunting speaks on return to Penrith, learning off Nathan Cleary

For more than a decade, the Penrith Panthers have created and developed some of the best rugby league playmakers through their famed pathways system.

While four-time premiers Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai are the most well-known to come through the club's pathways and make a name for themselves, other playmakers who began their careers at the foot of the mountains include the likes of Isaiya Katoa, Matt Burton and Sean O'Sullivan.

Meanwhile, several others, such as Keagan Russell-Smith, Luke Hanson, Jett Cleary, and Riley Pollard, are beginning to make a name for themselves in the lower grades but have left the club in the hope of seeking other opportunities elsewhere.

Although the Panthers have lost some of the best young playmakers over the past few years, they have successfully brought Tylor Bunting back to the club, who they have since named skipper of their Jersey Flegg Cup side.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle, Bunting has opened up on his decision to return to the club from the Manly Sea Eagles, learning off Nathan Cleary and being named skipper of the Penrith Under-21s side.

"I was at Manly last year, but I was at Penrith when I was in Harold Matts, so it's good to be back," Bunting told Zero Tackle.

"I've grown up in Penrith, so there's probably no choice not to come back, and it was good.

"It's very good (captaining the side), but I didn't really expect it all."

After starting with the Panthers in the Harold Matthews Cup competition in 2021, Bunting decided to switch to the Northern Beaches, where he spent the last three seasons playing in the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup competitions.

However, he decided to return to Penrith ahead of this season with his opportunities seemingly blocked at the Sea Eagles due to the arrival of dual-code youngsters Joey Walsh and Onitoni Large.

Idolising Immortal Andrew Johns and Hall of Famer Benji Marshall as a young kid, he was granted the opportunity to learn from future NRL Immortal and four-time premiership-winner Nathan Cleary after having a few sessions with the first-grade squad.

"I've had a few sessions but not too many as of yet, and happy to bide my time," he said.

"It's a very good system, and they know what they're doing. Every time I'm in, I'm in his [Nathan Cleary's] ear trying to learn, but they're really good.

"They know what they're doing and are probably the smartest footy players I know. He [Nathan] bases himself of his game.

"If he plays his game right, then the team around him, he knows that they'll get the results, so he tries to play his game, and then the team can go off the back him."

Having already played eight matches in the NSW Cup, Bunting has his sights set on winning the Jersey Flegg Cup title this year. He then aims to cement a regular spot in reserve grade and hopefully progress to make his NRL debut.

Only 21, he still has plenty of time to develop his craft and reach his potential.

If he eventually progresses to first-grade, he will follow in the footsteps of former Sea Eagles teammates Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Fletcher Myers, Josh Feledy, Kaeo Weekes, Lehi Hopoate, Samuela Fainu, Zac Fulton and former halves partner Latu Fainu.

"It'd mean everything to play in the NRL. It's what I've been working for my whole life," Bunting said.

"I'm not going to pressure myself into getting that, but if it comes off the back of good footy, then that's what I want - would mean a lot to my family too.

"From day dot, they got me into it and they're everything. Since I was four, that's all I've ever wanted to do."