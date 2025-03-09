Canterbury Bulldogs' NRLW head coach Blake Cavallaro resigned after the club discovered his undisclosed relationship with strength trainer Sabrina Seitz, according to an investigation by Newscorp.

Cavallaro, who was appointed in May 2024 to lead the Bulldogs' inaugural NRLW campaign, stepped down in January following discussions with the club.

The Bulldogs initially did not disclose the reason for his departure, but it has since emerged that his relationship with Seitz was likely the cause for the decision.

The situation came to light when Seitz informed club management late last year after experiencing issues with Cavallaro.

Bulldogs officials feared a breakdown in their relationship could affect the team's first season, particularly given the close working environment of a coaching and training staff.

Efforts to find a resolution were unsuccessful, leading to Cavallaro's resignation.

Seitz also left the Bulldogs a month prior for reasons unrelated to the situation with Cavallaro. Neither has responded to media inquiries regarding their exits.

The Bulldogs have placed a strong emphasis on professionalism and accountability, particularly following the recent dismissal of Josh Addo-Carr over drug-related matters.

Cavallaro's departure leaves the club without a head coach just two months before their NRLW debut.

At the time of his appointment, Bulldogs general manager of football Phil Gould had praised Cavallaro's credentials, stating: “With this, our first venture into the NRLW, it was imperative we sourced an experienced, well-respected person to manage and coach our women's program. Blake Cavallaro ticked all the boxes in this regard, and we are delighted that he has joined the Bulldogs.”

Cavallaro previously spent 12 years with the Sydney Roosters and coached the NSW Under-19s team to victories in 2021 and 2022.

The Bulldogs are now tasked with securing a replacement as they prepare for their first NRLW season.