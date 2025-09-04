One of six Manly Sea Eagles players that are still without a contract for next season, outside back Aaron Schoupp has found himself linked with an exit from the club and the NRL competition.

Failing to find a regular spot in first-grade since arriving at the Sea Eagles midway through last season, Schoupp has predominantly found himself playing in the NSW Cup competition and struggled to rekindle the form he had early on his career.

Although he has only managed four matches for the club, he has played over 50 matches in the NRL following stints with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans but remains uncontracted.

Still on the lookout for a new contract for 2026, Schoupp is set to make the move to the Super League competition with the Catalans Dragons, the clear frontrunners for his service at this stage, per All Out Rugby League.

It is understood that the Sam Burgess-coached Warrington Wolves are also interested in his services.

This comes after he was shopped to rival teams earlier this season before the June 30 deadline.

Only 24, the outside back still has plenty to give in the game of rugby league and a good stint overseas could see him return to the NRL in the future, especially with two expansion franchises entering the competition in the coming seasons.

Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Daly Cherry-Evans, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Tommy Talau also remain without a new deal at the time of publication.