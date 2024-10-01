North Queensland Cowboys forward Jordan McLean has commented on his future as he remains uncontracted for the 2025 NRL season.

After agreeing to a one-year contract extension at the end of last year for the 2024 season, McLean is once again off-contract and without a home for next season.

A veteran of the side, he is one of the best forwards still available on the open market and has just finished his 12th season in the NRL competition.

Formerly with the Melbourne Storm, with whom he won a Grand Final in 2017, he moved to the Cowboys at the start of 2018 and has since gone on to feature in 137 first-grade matches for the club and earned honours for the Australian Kangaroos between 2017-18.

A proud New South Welshman, he played 22 matches this season, scoring one try, making 15 tackle busts, 1000.2 post-contact metres, 499 tackles and averaging 111 running metres per match - all of his games had him in the starting front-row.

Previously attracting interest from teams in the NRL and overseas, McLean hopes to remain at the Cowboys and play under Todd Payten as they attempt to go further than finishing in the semi-final.

"I would love to stick around for another season or two," McLean told Wide World of Sports.

"The body feels good and I'm in no rush - hopefully we can work something out soon. It feels like home up here - I love the place."

Although he has yet to ink a new deal with the club, he was not one of the players who were farewelled after their season alongside Wil Sullivan and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown.

While it was already confirmed that Chad Townsend (Roosters), Valentine Holmes (Dragons), Kyle Feldt (Super League) and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins) would be departing at the end of the season, the Cowboys have now revealed that three others will be joining them.

The list of players farewelled includes Jake Granville, Jodeci Baker-Tiraha and Jai Hansen.

The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrivals of Karl Lawton (Manly Sea Eagles) and Kai O'Donnell (Leigh Leopards) next season as the Cowboys have six vacant spots left remaining on their roster for the 2025 NRL season.

Cowboys Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Scott Drinkwater

2. Murray Taulagi

3. Viliami Vailea

4. Zac Laybutt

5. Tom Chester

6. Tom Dearden

7. Jake Clifford

8. Griffin Neame

9. Reece Robson

10. Coen Hess

11. Heilum Luki

12. Jeremiah Nanai

13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange

14. Karl Lawton

15. Sam McIntyre

16. Jason Taumalolo

17. Kai O'Donnell

Rest of squad

18. Braidon Burns

19. Robert Derby

20. D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase

21. Harrison Edwards

22. Thomas Mikaele

23. Tom Duffy

24. Semi Valemei

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 6

2025 development list

1. Emarly Bitungane

2. Jamal Shibasaki

3. Mason Kira