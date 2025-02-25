Wil Sullivan, a forward for the North Queensland Cowboys, has reportedly found a new team that will see him depart Townsville at the end of the season.

A member of the U19s QLD Maroons side in 2022 alongside Brisbane Broncos trio Israel Leota, Blake Mozer and Benjamin Te Kura, Sullivan is a towering forward who can play in both the front-row and back-row.

According to The Newcastle Herald, Sullivan has signed with the Newcastle Knights for next season after the club lost Leo Thompson and Sebastian Su'a to the Canterbury Bulldogs and Dolphins.

A graduate of the North Queensland Cowboys Young Guns program, the forward has been training with the first-grade squad since the beginning of 2024 and has yet to reach his full potential.

In five QLD Cup matches for the Mackay Cutters in an injury-plagued season, he made four tackle busts, 156.6 post-contact metres, 64 tackles at an efficiency rate of 88.9 per cent and averaged 68 running metres per game.