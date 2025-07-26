A member of the 2025 Under-19s NSW Blues squad, a promising young forward has decided to exit the Newcastle Knights immediately to link up with a new NRL club.\r\n\r\nOne of the best front-rowers coming through the Knights' pathways system, Jack Hillar has been with the club since 2022 before progressing through the Harold Matthews Cup to the SG Ball Cup and, most recently, the Jersey Flegg Cup.\r\n\r\nHowever, his time at the club has come to an unexpected end as the team looks to rebuild their roster and have already made several mass changes as of late.\r\n\r\nAccording to The Newcastle Herald, Hilliar has become the latest U19s NSW representative to exit the club and has since signed with the Canterbury Bulldogs, effective immediately.\r\n\r\nBecoming the latest Under-19s Origin player to leave the Knights, following in the footsteps of Oryn Keeley, Max Bradbury and Myles Martin, he was set to join the club's development list in 2026.