Newcastle Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble has revealed he won't testify against Canberra Raiders centre Jack Wighton over an alleged biting incident.

In front of a sell-out crowd, the bunker couldn't definitively prove Wighton had engaged in biting Tyson Gamble's arm. The Raiders centre was placed on report by referee Ashley Klein for further investigation post-match.

Wighton maintained immediately after the incident to Gamble and referee Klein that he had never bitten down on the arm, despite TV cameras appearing to pick up teeth marks.

This incident saw Jack Wighton sent straight to the judiciary by the Match Review Committee for the allegations. However, Gamble disclosed he won't be appearing at the hearing on Tuesday nor will he make a formal statement to the judiciary panel.

“Nah, I'm not doing it. I'm still on the same stance that what happens on the field stays on the field. I just want to leave it there,” Gamble told News Corp.

Despite not testifying, the Knights playmaker still maintains that the opposition player in Wighton had still bitten him on the forearm. Gamble also stated he harbours no ill will to Wighton for the incident that took place.

“Absolutely, that's how I took it, and that's why I complained because I thought it was a bite but I have bigger things to focus on in coming up against the Warriors in a huge game," he added.

"So, I don't really want to comment on it, I don't want to dwell on the past, just focus on the Warriors game."