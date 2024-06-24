Penrith Panthers and former NSW Blues utility Tyrone Peachey has confirmed that 2024 will mark his last season in the NRL, deciding to hang up the boots after a 12-season career.

Revealing the news on his podcast, the bombshell announcement comes after he narrowly missed out on playing in the 2023 NRL Grand Final and has managed 209 NRL games, three NSW Blues appearances and 60 career tries.

"I've been battling through some things and I just want to announce that I'm retiring from the NRL," Tyrone Peachey announced on the Peached Podcast.

"I've noticed myself not being fully committed to footy, not not fully committed but I suppose trying to set myself up and really dive into work post-football," he added.

This decision comes as a surprise, considering he made 15 first-grade appearances last season and was linked with a potential move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2023. However, he has only played two NRL games this year.

The nephew of former NRL player David Peachey, Tyrone began his career with the Cronulla Sharks, where he made seven appearances and his debut in Round 10 against the Canberra Raiders.

Since his debut, he has featured for the Gold Coast Titans (2019-21), Wests Tigers (2022) and had two separate stints with the Penrith Panthers (2014-18 and 2023-24).

Mainly known for being a utility, he normally plays as a centre or in the back-row and was chosen in all three games to represent the NSW Blues for the 2018 State of Origin series.

He has also made seven appearances for the Indigenous All Stars, played three games for NSW City, and one for the Prime Minister's XIII in 2018. He currently has 60 NRL career tries and six conversions.

The full interview about his retirement can be watched on YouTube at Peached Podcast, a podcast hosted by Tyrone Peachey.