The worst fears have been confirmed for St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan after he suffered a major injury during the Koori Knockout tournament.

After meeting with surgeons, it has been confirmed that Sloan underwent the knife on Friday after suffering a syndesmosis injury last weekend.

The confirmation from News Corp reports that the 21-year-old is aiming to start light running in early December as he faces a recovery time period of up to ten weeks hampering his pre-season for the 2024 season.

It is bad news for Dragons fans and officials as the injury is a major disruption for his pre-season. A pre-season that incoming coach Shane Flanagan made no secret to provide the fullback his most important pre-season to date.

This isn't the first time this year that injury has disrupted Sloan. Earlier in the year, he missed a month of football due to a small calf strain.

Incoming coach Shane Flanagan has made it no secret in the past that he aims to provide Sloan with an important pre-season as he and Zac Lomax contend for the number one jersey at the Dragons for the 2024 season.