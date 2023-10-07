The worst fears have been confirmed for St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan after he suffered a major injury during the Koori Knockout tournament.
After meeting with surgeons, it has been confirmed that Sloan underwent the knife on Friday after suffering a syndesmosis injury last weekend.
The confirmation from News Corp reports that the 21-year-old is aiming to start light running in early December as he faces a recovery time period of up to ten weeks hampering his pre-season for the 2024 season.
It is bad news for Dragons fans and officials as the injury is a major disruption for his pre-season. A pre-season that incoming coach Shane Flanagan made no secret to provide the fullback his most important pre-season to date.
This isn't the first time this year that injury has disrupted Sloan. Earlier in the year, he missed a month of football due to a small calf strain.
Incoming coach Shane Flanagan has made it no secret in the past that he aims to provide Sloan with an important pre-season as he and Zac Lomax contend for the number one jersey at the Dragons for the 2024 season.
Confirmation Tyrell Sloan will require surgery on his high ankle sprain (via @DaveRic1). Thankfully recovery from syndesmosis repair surgery fairly accelerated these days, with most in-season back in 6-8 weeks. Likely a more conservative/gradual approach over the offseason though pic.twitter.com/3HoXKAAeZY
— NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) October 6, 2023