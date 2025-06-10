Terrell May has shut the gap at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP during Round 14 to just a single gap on the back of a solid performance on Sunday afternoon.

It wasn't May who stole the headlines during Round 14 though as he recorded his first double-digit haul of votes since Round 9.

Instead, it was Isaiya Katoa of the Dolphins who managed a perfect score of 20 in his side's rout of the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday evening in Brisbane.

The star halfback moves into the top ten as a result, pulling together his third perfect performance of the year, and second in back-to-back games.

Katoa was joined by Jahrome Hughes, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Ethan Strange, Thomas Jenkins and Matt Burton as players to score a perfect 20 in what was a clear cut weekend according to our voting panel.

The only games without a unanimous best on ground were Newcastle's golden point win over the Sea Eagles, where Haumole Olakau'atu and Dane Gagai split top spot, and the Broncos' win over the Titans, where Kotoni Staggs and Reece Walsh were both polled at the top of lists.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 14.

 2025-06-05T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
26
FT
22
   MAN
   Crowd: 16,027
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Haumole Olakau'atu Dane Gagai Dane Gagai Haumole Olakau'atu
4 Fletcher Sharpe Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Fletcher Sharpe
3 Dane Gagai Fletcher Sharpe Fletcher Sharpe Dane Gagai
2 Tolutau Koula Tolutau Koula Tolutau Koula Kai Pearce-Paul
1 Kai Pearce-Paul Fletcher Hunt Fletcher Hunt Tolutau Koula

 

 2025-06-06T08:00:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
38
FT
14
   NQL
   Crowd: 19,096
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes
4 Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant
3 Nelson Asofa-Solomona Eliesa Katoa Eliesa Katoa Nelson Asofa-Solomona
2 Stefano Utoikamanu Nelson Asofa-Solomona Nelson Asofa-Solomona Eliesa Katoa
1 Cameron Munster Stefano Utoikamanu Scott Drinkwater Stefano Utoikamanu

 

 2025-06-06T10:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
56
FT
6
   STI
   Crowd: 19,513
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa
4 Kodi Nikorima Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth
3 Herbie Farnworth Kodi Nikorima Kodi Nikorima Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jake Averillo Connelly Lemuelu Jake Averillo Connelly Lemuelu
1 Connelly Lemuelu Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Connelly Lemuelu Kodi Nikorima

 

 2025-06-07T07:30:00Z 
 
 
 
Sharks Stadium
CRO   
10
FT
40
   NZW
   Crowd: 13,727
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Chanel Harris-Tavita Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
4 Chanel Harris-Tavita Chanel Harris-Tavita Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Chanel Harris-Tavita
3 Erin Clark Luke Metcalf Erin Clark Luke Metcalf
2 Demitric Vaimauga Erin Clark Samuel Healey Demitric Vaimauga
1 Leka Halasima Samuel Healey Leka Halasima Leka Halasima

 

 2025-06-07T09:35:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
44
FT
14
   GLD
   Crowd: 39,884
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Kotoni Staggs Kotoni Staggs Kotoni Staggs Reece Walsh
4 Patrick Carrigan Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Kotoni Staggs
3 Brendan Piakura Patrick Carrigan Ezra Mam Ezra Mam
2 Reece Walsh Brendan Piakura Patrick Carrigan Josiah Karapani
1 Josiah Karapani Ezra Mam Brendan Piakura Brendan Piakura

 

 2025-06-08T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
36
FT
12
   SOU
   Crowd: 19,438
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Ethan Strange Ethan Strange Ethan Strange Ethan Strange
4 Keaon Koloamatangi Josh Papalii Josh Papalii Josh Papalii
3 Josh Papalii Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Owen Pattie
2 Simi Sasagi Owen Pattie Simi Sasagi Keaon Koloamatangi
1 Hudson Young Hudson Young Owen Pattie Simi Sasagi

 

 2025-06-08T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
WST   
14
FT
18
   PEN
   Crowd: 17,708
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Thomas Jenkins Thomas Jenkins Thomas Jenkins Thomas Jenkins
4 Dylan Edwards Terrell May Dylan Edwards Terrell May
3 Terrell May Dylan Edwards Casey McLean Isaah Yeo
2 Jarome Luai Isaah Yeo Terrell May Jarome Luai
1 Isaah Yeo Jarome Luai Starford To'a Latu Fainu

 

 2025-06-09T06:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
30
FT
12
   PAR
   Crowd: 59,878
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Matt Burton Matt Burton Matt Burton Matt Burton
4 Max King Max King Max King Harry Hayes
3 Connor Tracey Connor Tracey Harry Hayes Max King
2 Harry Hayes Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz Lachlan Galvin
1 Kurt Mann Harry Hayes Kurt Mann Connor Tracey

Top Ten

