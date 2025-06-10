Terrell May has shut the gap at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP during Round 14 to just a single gap on the back of a solid performance on Sunday afternoon.

It wasn't May who stole the headlines during Round 14 though as he recorded his first double-digit haul of votes since Round 9.

Instead, it was Isaiya Katoa of the Dolphins who managed a perfect score of 20 in his side's rout of the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday evening in Brisbane.

The star halfback moves into the top ten as a result, pulling together his third perfect performance of the year, and second in back-to-back games.

Katoa was joined by Jahrome Hughes, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Ethan Strange, Thomas Jenkins and Matt Burton as players to score a perfect 20 in what was a clear cut weekend according to our voting panel.

The only games without a unanimous best on ground were Newcastle's golden point win over the Sea Eagles, where Haumole Olakau'atu and Dane Gagai split top spot, and the Broncos' win over the Titans, where Kotoni Staggs and Reece Walsh were both polled at the top of lists.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 14.

Top Ten

