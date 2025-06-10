Terrell May has shut the gap at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP during Round 14 to just a single gap on the back of a solid performance on Sunday afternoon.
It wasn't May who stole the headlines during Round 14 though as he recorded his first double-digit haul of votes since Round 9.
Instead, it was Isaiya Katoa of the Dolphins who managed a perfect score of 20 in his side's rout of the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday evening in Brisbane.
The star halfback moves into the top ten as a result, pulling together his third perfect performance of the year, and second in back-to-back games.
Katoa was joined by Jahrome Hughes, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Ethan Strange, Thomas Jenkins and Matt Burton as players to score a perfect 20 in what was a clear cut weekend according to our voting panel.
The only games without a unanimous best on ground were Newcastle's golden point win over the Sea Eagles, where Haumole Olakau'atu and Dane Gagai split top spot, and the Broncos' win over the Titans, where Kotoni Staggs and Reece Walsh were both polled at the top of lists.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 14.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|4
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Fletcher Sharpe
|3
|Dane Gagai
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Dane Gagai
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|1
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Fletcher Hunt
|Fletcher Hunt
|Tolutau Koula
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|3
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|2
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Eliesa Katoa
|1
|Cameron Munster
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Scott Drinkwater
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|4
|Kodi Nikorima
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jake Averillo
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Jake Averillo
|Connelly Lemuelu
|1
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Kodi Nikorima
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|4
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|3
|Erin Clark
|Luke Metcalf
|Erin Clark
|Luke Metcalf
|2
|Demitric Vaimauga
|Erin Clark
|Samuel Healey
|Demitric Vaimauga
|1
|Leka Halasima
|Samuel Healey
|Leka Halasima
|Leka Halasima
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Patrick Carrigan
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Brendan Piakura
|Patrick Carrigan
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|2
|Reece Walsh
|Brendan Piakura
|Patrick Carrigan
|Josiah Karapani
|1
|Josiah Karapani
|Ezra Mam
|Brendan Piakura
|Brendan Piakura
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|4
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Josh Papalii
|Josh Papalii
|Josh Papalii
|3
|Josh Papalii
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Owen Pattie
|2
|Simi Sasagi
|Owen Pattie
|Simi Sasagi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|1
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Owen Pattie
|Simi Sasagi
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Thomas Jenkins
|Thomas Jenkins
|Thomas Jenkins
|Thomas Jenkins
|4
|Dylan Edwards
|Terrell May
|Dylan Edwards
|Terrell May
|3
|Terrell May
|Dylan Edwards
|Casey McLean
|Isaah Yeo
|2
|Jarome Luai
|Isaah Yeo
|Terrell May
|Jarome Luai
|1
|Isaah Yeo
|Jarome Luai
|Starford To'a
|Latu Fainu
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|4
|Max King
|Max King
|Max King
|Harry Hayes
|3
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|Harry Hayes
|Max King
|2
|Harry Hayes
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Lachlan Galvin
|1
|Kurt Mann
|Harry Hayes
|Kurt Mann
|Connor Tracey
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|James
Tedesco
|0
|145
|2
|Terrell
May
|13
|144
|3
|Hudson
Young
|2
|115
|4
|Payne
Haas
|0
|111
|5
|Herbie
Farnworth
|15
|107
|6
|Keaon
Koloamatangi
|12
|105
|7
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|103
|8
|Isaiya
Katoa
|20
|102
|9
|Lehi
Hopoate
|0
|93
|9
|Charnze
Nicoll-Klokstad
|19
|93