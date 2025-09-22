Paul Alamoti and Nicho Hynes were the clear standout players of the week during the semi-finals, but it hasn't stopped Braydon Trindall and Nathan Cleary from increasing their lead at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP.

Penrith winger Alamoti wasn't even in Penrith's 17 a few weeks out from the finals, but more than justified his selection with a spellbinding performance against the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

Cleary, who was voted a perfect 20 last weekend against the Warriors, managed to keep ticking his total over as well to remain in the equal lead alongside Braydon Trindall, who did the same for the Sharks against the Raiders, as the minor premiers joined the Bulldogs in going out in straight sets.

Nicho Hynes was voted best on ground by three judges in that game, while Blayke Brailey was the other player voted to the top spot.

For each game in the finals, our panel consisting of Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor, will vote on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis to crown the eventual champion.

Here are the votes from Week 2 of the finals.

Top ten

