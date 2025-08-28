Granted permission from the South Sydney Rabbitohs to explore his options on the open market, international front-rower Davvy Moale has already attracted the interest of at least two teams.

Over the past 24 months, the Rabbitohs have experienced limited success due to several reasons, primarily injuries to key players, which have prevented them from fielding a fully fit lineup for some time.

While those injuries have seen them underperform on the NRL ladder, it has allowed other players, such as the Cook Islands international Moale, to step up and seize their opportunities.

Seen as one of the future players in the Rabbitohs' forward pack, a bombshell report emerged earlier in the week stating that he had likely played his final match for the Cardinal and Myrtle.

With Moale on the lookout for a new club, the North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels are at least two teams that have expressed an interest in signing him for the 2026 NRL season, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

This comes after it is understood that Moale, who was reportedly contracted until the end of 2026, recently turned down a two-year contract to remain at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Beginning his career with the club in 2021, he has taken his game to new heights over the past couple of seasons, making 70 appearances in first grade.

However, he has been sidelined since July after sustaining a wrist injury.