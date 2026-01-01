Samoan Test prop Francis Molo has quickly become one of the most in-demand forwards on the open market following Keaon Koloamatangi's move to the St George Illawarra Dragons, with multiple NRL clubs weighing up a play for the experienced middle.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels, both of whom were beaten to Koloamatangi's signature, are expected to monitor Molo's situation closely after he enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign with the Dolphins.

While Molo remains contracted at Redcliffe until the end of the 2026 season, he is free to negotiate with rival clubs immediately under NRL rules, and interest in the 31-year-old is beginning to build.

Molo's manager Wayde Rushton confirmed that while the Dolphins are keen to retain him, there is no shortage of clubs searching for experienced middle forwards as the market tightens.

“Frank is happy at Redcliffe and they want to keep him,” Rushton told Wide World of Sports.

“But at the same time, he has to look after himself and his family and there is definitely a demand for tough middle men in the NRL at the moment.

“He was great for Samoa late in the year and that has boosted his value.”

The emergence of Molo as a target comes as several clubs reassess their forward depth following Koloamatangi's decision to join the Dragons, a move that reshaped the market for elite middle forwards.

The Rabbitohs and Eels are both understood to be keen on adding experience through the middle and could view Molo as a short-term solution capable of delivering immediate impact.

For the Dolphins, retaining Molo would provide stability and experience to a forward pack that has been steadily developing since the club's entry into the competition.

However, with rival interest expected to intensify in the coming months, Redcliffe may soon be forced to fend off offers for one of their most dependable forwards.

As the 2026 player market begins to take shape, Francis Molo's name is firmly one to watch.