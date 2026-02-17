Brisbane Broncos winger Jesse Arthars is in the midst of a contract war with the Gold Coast Titans, who are trying to acquire his talents a year before his current contract expires.

The representative winger seems to have fallen down the pecking order at Red Hill, being left out of the World Club Challenge side and unable to lock down a starting spot in the Broncos final series last year.

The Titans are circling Arthars, who would be a great pick-up to bolster their outside back options.

With the recent offloading of Brian Kelly and Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Arthars is a great chance to claim a starting spot.

However, the Broncos are sticking strong with Arthars, refusing to give him up a year early per News Corp, strengthening their depth despite moving forward with Deine Mariner and Josiah Karapani as their expected starting wingers.

Having a player as experienced as Arthars in the depth charts is extremely valuable for the reigning premiers, whose backline will be affected during the State of Origin period.

With Arthars certain to fill in for the Broncos during the season at some stage, pending injuries and Origin availability, he won't be transferred before the June 30 deadline.

Arthars is a free agent at year's end, which will most likely see him moving to a different club, and with the Titans handing him his debut in 2019, signs put to them as his next destination.

The Maori All Star representative has rounded out his game nicely, proving to be able to slot in anywhere from fullback, wing and centre in his seven years in the NRL.

The contract feud adds another chapter in the rivalry between the neighbouring Queensland cities and delivers fuel to the fire when the 'little brother' hosts the 'big brother' in Round 5 at Cbus Super Stadium.