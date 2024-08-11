Brisbane Broncos star fullback Reece Walsh, and North Queensland Cowboys State of Origin dummy half Reece Robson have both been charged by the match review committee from Saturday's games, but will escape with fines.

Both players had clean records coming into Saturday's contest, which was taken out by an unermanned Brisbane Broncos' outfit who were behind at halftime.

QLD Country Bank NQL 18 FT 42 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Walsh was hit with a Grade 1 contrary conduct charge on Sam McIntyre, while Robson was pinged for a late shoulder charge on Xavier Willison.

Both charges have been viewed as Grade 1 offences, with Walsh to pay $1500 with an early guilty plea and $2000 if he fights and loses at the panel, while Robson will pay $1000 and $1500 respectively.

The charges will be lost in the news cycle given Kyle Flanagan was hit with a dangerous contact charge for allegedly biting the nose of Canterbury Bulldogs' captain Stephen Crichton in the closing minutes of the St George Illawarra Dragons' loss at a sold out Kogarah on Saturday evening.

Flanagan has been referred directly to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening.

In the same game, Viliame Kikau, Tyrell Sloan and Reed Mahoney were all put on report, but have avoided charges.

Elsewhere, the Manly Sea Eagles flogged the Canberra Raiders in Saturday's earlier game, with the final score reading 46-24.

Manly winger Jason Saab was placed on report for a late shot on Ethan Strange in the lead up to the final try of the game, while Jamal Fogarty was placed on report early in the contest for a dangerous tackle, but like the trio in the Dragons-Bulldogs game, both players avoided charges from the MRC.

Walsh and Robson have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas, while Flanagan also must make a plea ahead of his mandatory judiciary hearing.