Wakefield Trinity recruitment boss Ste Mills has revealed speedy negotiations were behind his club landing one of the English Super League's biggest ever signings in Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The Warriors' star, who is one of the best attacking weapons in the NRL, revealed on his brother Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck's YouTube channel that he had signed with the English club for 2027 and 2028, before Wakefield confirmed the news the following day.

The Warriors and former Roosters' NRL veteran is now likely to finish his career in England after turning down the idea of staying with the Warriors, looking to an Australian club or even chasing a move back to rugby union, something that was well and truly on the table when R360 looked as if it was going to get off the ground.

The move to Wakefield caught the NRL world by surprise, and Mills revealed to Love Rugby League that it caught his own coaching staff and the rest of the Super League off guard too, with the entire deal only taking "about five or six days."

“It happened really sharp, if I'm honest, I don't think most of the coaching staff really believed me when I first brought it up," he told the publication.

“It only took about five or six days, which helps."

Mills also revealed Tuivasa-Sheck's relationship with Jazz Tevaga, who also joined the organisation in 2025, and the club with the duo's agent they share, played a part.

“It's just communication with agents," he said. "I got told when I took this job on that it's all about relationships. You're waiting for the day that a Roger Tuivasa-Sheck comes up. Fortunately, he has the same agent as Jazz Tevaga, he knows how we've helped his transition and we've built up a great relationship.

“In this game, it's all about opportunity and every deal we do we try to wrap it up as soon as we can. I was pretty keen to do it before anyone else found out, to be honest. Communication between myself, Daryl and Matt means we've got the facilities to move quickly when we decide to move on a player.

“The initial communication, we arranged a call with Roger and his agent then thrashed out a deal. A lot of the time we'll chat and an offer gets sent the same evening. He wanted to commit early so he could focus on the Warriors and focus on the move. That obviously worked for us, too.

“There were a couple of sleepless nights trying to get the deal done. The morning the deal got done, I'd had around two hours sleep and was up at around one or two in the morning, needless to say it was worthwhile.”

Tuivasa-Sheck remains committed to trying to get the Warriors over the line this year, with the Auckland-based club chasing their first NRL premiership.

They kicked off the season in excellent form, but hit a roadblock with their first loss at home last Friday against the Wests Tigers.

A nine-day turnaround into their next game against the Cronulla Sharks will give the Warriors a chance to respond, with Tuivasa-Sheck, now a 236-game and 25-Test veteran across his time with New Zealand and Samoa likely to play a key part.

The outside back, in four games this year, has failed to score, but has a pair of try assists and is averaging a staggering 182 metres per game.