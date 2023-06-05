The recent rumours about Ben Hunt's future have come to the forefront, with two NRL clubs showing interest in signing the Queensland playmaker.

While Hunt is still contracted with the Dragons, signing a two-year deal in 2022 - worth approximately $900,000 - the Dragons' recent problems off and on the field have reportedly caused frustration in the skipper.

This came to a head with the club failing to sign Jason Ryles on as head coach and the dismissal of Anthony Griffin as coach two weeks ago.

Contracted until the end of the 2025 NRL season, no official offers can be made to Hunt unless he gains permission from the Dragons to negotiate with rival clubs.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald reports that informed sources have indicated that the Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans are just two teams that have discussed making a play for Hunt.

Another team that could also make a play is the Bulldogs with Hunt meeting Phil Gould last year.

The Raiders will have enough money in the salary cap due to the transfer of Jack Wighton to the Rabbitohs and are in need of a playmaker to replace the international representative. The arrival of Hunt would see him easily slot into the halfback role, with Jamal Fogarty moving into the five-eighth position.

Given Hunt's desire to return home to Queensland once he retires, the Titans will be relying on this to lure him back to Queensland. They will also be able to pair Hunt with Maroons teammates David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

Dragons CEO Ryan Webb acknowledged the rumours of Hunt's frustrations on Saturday.

"Ben's frustrated at the moment, like a lot of people, because we're not winning," Webb told 2GB.

"We built a base, we had 12 wins last year, and we came into the season with Anthony as coach and a lot of the squad was hoping that we'd take another step forward and maybe be on the edge of finals."

"Ben's a competitor. He wants to win. There's frustration there, but I can't say he's alone in that. The coach is the first part in trying to correct this and show a plan moving forward."