The Sharks and Bulldogs have been linked to axed Tigers great Benji Marshall after the veteran’s expected move to North Queensland fell through.

Marshall was set to move north before a deal with the Cowboys before requiring an increase in finances to relocate his family to Queensland.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie, The Sharks are showing some interest in the 35-year-old.

Marshall would be seen as a third-string half behind star duo Shaun Johnson and Chad Townsend man the starting spots.

Ritchie also placed Canterbury in contention for Marshall, with the Bulldogs set to wait 12 months for Panthers young gun Matt Burton, with Marshall potentially filling the void until then.

“The Cowboys deal we expected to unfold and happen looks like it is now finished, which leaves Benji without a club for next year,” Ritchie said on Big Sports Breakfast.

“Cronulla is the latest club which I understand has expressed an interest in Benji. Whether an offer has been lodged I don’t know yet.

“The other smokie is the Bulldogs. They have a bit of money left over, whether they can get him cheap is to be determined.

“I don’t know if there’s been any official approach there either but certainly they’ve discussed Benji.

“The speculation is he wants $400,000 a year, which is probably on the higher scale for a bloke his age.

“Whether Benji has to drop it a bit, albeit he has been a wonderful player for a number of years, $400,000 seems a bit high.”