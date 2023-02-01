SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 23: Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles leaves the field after sustaining an injury during the NRL Trial match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Manly Sea Eagles at Shark Park on February 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Tom Trbojevic returned from his rehabilitation trip to the United States as the Manly Sea Eagles' superstar continues to focus on his return from another injury.

After injuring his hamstring for a fourth consecutive season and a dislocated shoulder ending his year, it's safe to say Tom needed a change when it came to keeping himself fit, and that's what pushed him to follow in Latrell Mitchell's footsteps and head to the US.

New Manly coach Anthony Seibold announced Trbojevic's journey last month and outlined exactly what 'Turbo' would be undergoing.

“He will spend two weeks and 20 sessions working on reconditioning his body and specifically his hamstring,” he said.

NSW v QLD - State Of Origin: Game 1
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Tom Trbojevic of the Blues and Nathan Cleary of the Blues celebrate after scoring a try during game one of the 2021 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on June 09, 2021 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

“We thought as a club we wanted to provide the best services to Tom and we thought Bill Knowles was the person we would turn to.”

The 26-year-old only managed seven games last season between his injuries, and now his teammate, the also injured Jason Saab, has opened up on the steps the fullback is taking and the impact it's had on him mentally.

“He's alright, he obviously wasn't too happy when he did his hamstring because he has done it a few times and it gets tough,” Saab told Fox Sports.

“But a week later he was in good spirits and he is a professional, so he just gets his job done.

“He was over there enjoying his time in Philadelphia watching some sport and working with one of the world's best rehabilitation coaches.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 31: Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles looks on from the dugout after injuring his pectorial during the round 24 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Melbourne Storm at Lottoland on August 31, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

“He was back on Monday and I'm sure he will be fit for Round 1.”

The Sea Eagles have an intriguing matchup in Round 1 against a rejuvenated Bulldogs side, Manly eager to shake off the Pride Round drama that saw them lose their last seven, while Canterbury will be out to impress after a strong recruitment drive.