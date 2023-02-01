Tom Trbojevic returned from his rehabilitation trip to the United States as the Manly Sea Eagles' superstar continues to focus on his return from another injury.

After injuring his hamstring for a fourth consecutive season and a dislocated shoulder ending his year, it's safe to say Tom needed a change when it came to keeping himself fit, and that's what pushed him to follow in Latrell Mitchell's footsteps and head to the US.

New Manly coach Anthony Seibold announced Trbojevic's journey last month and outlined exactly what 'Turbo' would be undergoing.

“He will spend two weeks and 20 sessions working on reconditioning his body and specifically his hamstring,” he said.

“We thought as a club we wanted to provide the best services to Tom and we thought Bill Knowles was the person we would turn to.”

The 26-year-old only managed seven games last season between his injuries, and now his teammate, the also injured Jason Saab, has opened up on the steps the fullback is taking and the impact it's had on him mentally.

“He's alright, he obviously wasn't too happy when he did his hamstring because he has done it a few times and it gets tough,” Saab told Fox Sports.

“But a week later he was in good spirits and he is a professional, so he just gets his job done.

“He was over there enjoying his time in Philadelphia watching some sport and working with one of the world's best rehabilitation coaches.

“He was back on Monday and I'm sure he will be fit for Round 1.”

The Sea Eagles have an intriguing matchup in Round 1 against a rejuvenated Bulldogs side, Manly eager to shake off the Pride Round drama that saw them lose their last seven, while Canterbury will be out to impress after a strong recruitment drive.