Warriors coach Andrew Webster has responded to the potential move of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (RTS) as speculation continues to link the Warriors winger with a switch to the Super League team Wakefield Trinity.

The coach confirmed he has been in regular dialogue with RTS, whose contract ends this year, emphasising the clarity and mutual understanding between both parties despite the uncertainty.

"I've had plenty of conversations," Webster said.

"Whichever way it goes, whether he stays or wherever he ends up, if he plays union or plays league... if he leaves, he goes with our blessing, and if there's an opportunity for him at the end of the season to stay, we'd celebrate that too.

"It will all become clearer, but we've had a really good conversation, and we're on the same page, which is always a good feeling between a player and a coach."

Beyond RTS, the Warriors face several important contract decisions this year, with players off contract b